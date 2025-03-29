April Character Birthday Events to be Held at Anime Park Attraction 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato'

Exclusive Shinobi-Zato birthday card design

Naruto fans gather at anime park "Nijigen no Mori" to celebrate fan favorite characters' birthdays

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, will be hosting special events celebrating the birthdays of beloved characters from "Naruto: Shippuden" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations". The exclusive "Shinobi-Zato Character Birthday Event" will begin Wednesday, April 2nd.

The character Hidan celebrates his birthday this April. During the event period, attraction visitors can receive an exclusive birthday card featuring an original Shinobi-Zato design and scene from the anime depicting Hidan on the back, by telling staff that they came to celebrate Hidan's birthday. The exclusive birthday event held only at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is the only place and time for fans to collect these cards.

■Overview: April "Shinobi-Zato Character Birthday Event"

Distribution Period: Wednesday, April 2nd – Wednesday, April 30th, 2025 (Hidan)

*Available while supplies last.

*Card illustrations may have been previously used for Shinobi-Zato events.

Operating hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (last entry 8:00 p.m)

Price: Adults (12 and above) from 3,300 yen; Children (5 to 11) from 1,800 yen

*All prices include tax.

*Children must be accompanied by an adult guardian.

*Entry is free for children of ages 4 and below.

Content: Original birthday cards featuring specially drawn illustrations of all the characters that have participated in events at "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will be available. During the event period, visitors can receive a Hidan birthday card by telling the staff, "I came to celebrate Hidan's birthday."

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Location: NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, at Nijigen no Mori

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

