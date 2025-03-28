Senate Resolution 62 Printer's Number 507
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - lifetime; and
WHEREAS, Lesbian and bisexual women may be up to three times
as likely as heterosexual women to report having been sexually
assaulted during their lifetime; and
WHEREAS, Thirty-three percent of adults with intellectual
disabilities are estimated to have experienced sexual violence;
and
WHEREAS, The prevalence of false reporting for sexual assault
crimes is low and estimated between 2% and 10%; and
WHEREAS, For every 100 rape and sexual assault victimizations
of teenage girls and women reported to the police, only 18 lead
to an arrest; and
WHEREAS, Communities can support survivors by believing their
stories, showing respect and championing support networks; and
WHEREAS, Individuals speaking out against inappropriate
jokes, offensive gestures, harmful attitudes and unwanted
actions make a positive impact toward ending sexual harassment,
abuse and assault; and
WHEREAS, This year's theme, "Together We Act, United We
Change," highlights the importance of working together to
address and prevent sexual abuse, assault and harassment; and
WHEREAS, This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the
founding of the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect
(PCAR), a division of Respect Together, and the beginning of
their service to the Commonwealth in advocating for the rights
and needs of sexual assault victims; and
WHEREAS, PCAR is a coalition of rape crisis centers serving
all 67 counties of this Commonwealth and their mission is to
work to eliminate all forms of sexual violence and to advocate
for the rights and needs of victims of sexual assault; therefore
be it
