Senate Resolution 62 Printer's Number 507

WHEREAS, Lesbian and bisexual women may be up to three times

as likely as heterosexual women to report having been sexually

assaulted during their lifetime; and

WHEREAS, Thirty-three percent of adults with intellectual

disabilities are estimated to have experienced sexual violence;

and

WHEREAS, The prevalence of false reporting for sexual assault

crimes is low and estimated between 2% and 10%; and

WHEREAS, For every 100 rape and sexual assault victimizations

of teenage girls and women reported to the police, only 18 lead

to an arrest; and

WHEREAS, Communities can support survivors by believing their

stories, showing respect and championing support networks; and

WHEREAS, Individuals speaking out against inappropriate

jokes, offensive gestures, harmful attitudes and unwanted

actions make a positive impact toward ending sexual harassment,

abuse and assault; and

WHEREAS, This year's theme, "Together We Act, United We

Change," highlights the importance of working together to

address and prevent sexual abuse, assault and harassment; and

WHEREAS, This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the

founding of the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect

(PCAR), a division of Respect Together, and the beginning of

their service to the Commonwealth in advocating for the rights

and needs of sexual assault victims; and

WHEREAS, PCAR is a coalition of rape crisis centers serving

all 67 counties of this Commonwealth and their mission is to

work to eliminate all forms of sexual violence and to advocate

for the rights and needs of victims of sexual assault; therefore

