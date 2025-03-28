Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,740 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 534 Printer's Number 505

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 505

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

534

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, ROBINSON, BROOKS, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA,

KANE, STEFANO, ARGALL, BAKER, SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK AND

HUTCHINSON, MARCH 28, 2025

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

MARCH 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in veterans' pensions and benefits,

further providing for blind veteran's pension and for amputee

and paralyzed veteran's pension.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 7701(b) and 7702(a) of Title 51 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 7701. Blind veteran's pension.

* * *

(b) Amount and eligibility.--In addition to any other

assistance provided by the Commonwealth and in addition to any

compensation provided by the Federal Government, every blind

veteran shall be paid a pension of [$150] $180 per month.

Applications for such pensions shall be made to and in the form

prescribed by the department. The Adjutant General shall have

the power, and it shall be his duty to determine the eligibility

of every applicant for a pension, and his decision in the matter

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 534 Printer's Number 505

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more