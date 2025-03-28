Senate Bill 534 Printer's Number 505
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 505
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
534
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, ROBINSON, BROOKS, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA,
KANE, STEFANO, ARGALL, BAKER, SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK AND
HUTCHINSON, MARCH 28, 2025
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
MARCH 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in veterans' pensions and benefits,
further providing for blind veteran's pension and for amputee
and paralyzed veteran's pension.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 7701(b) and 7702(a) of Title 51 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 7701. Blind veteran's pension.
* * *
(b) Amount and eligibility.--In addition to any other
assistance provided by the Commonwealth and in addition to any
compensation provided by the Federal Government, every blind
veteran shall be paid a pension of [$150] $180 per month.
Applications for such pensions shall be made to and in the form
prescribed by the department. The Adjutant General shall have
the power, and it shall be his duty to determine the eligibility
of every applicant for a pension, and his decision in the matter
