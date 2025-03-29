American Management University Honors Dr. YoungHoon Kim, World Record Holder for Highest IQ, at Graduation in Vietnam

Dr Young Hoon Kim give speech at commencement for AMU on March 22, 2025 Dr. YoungHoon Kim receives his honorary Doctorate from AMU Photo of Dr. Young Hoon Kim's Honorary Diploma from American Management University

MONTCLAIR, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Management University (AMU) proudly celebrated a momentous occasion on March 22, 2025, as it conferred an Honorary Doctor of Science in Cognitive Science to Dr. YoungHoon Kim, the Guinness World Record holder for the highest recorded IQ at 276.Dr. Kim delivered a powerful keynote speech at the graduation ceremony, captivating attendees with his insights on the future of cognitive science, innovation, and the power of perseverance. AMU extends its deepest appreciation to Dr. Kim for his inspirational words and the time he generously spent engaging with graduates."Having Dr. Kim speak to our graduating class was both an honor and an unforgettable experience," said Roy Virgen Jr., President of AMU. "His presence underscored the importance of intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and the pursuit of excellence—values we hold dear at AMU."AMU is excited to announce two upcoming graduation ceremonies:May 17, 2025 – Southern California (details forthcoming)September 13, 2025 – Tentatively scheduled in VietnamThe university invites nominations for future Honorary Doctorate recipients. To nominate a deserving individual for an Honorary PhD, please visit:In addition, qualified professionals may apply for AMU’s degree-by-validation programs, which recognize previous research, professional experience, published works, or completed coursework. Learn more and apply here:AMU also offers standard coursework-based degree programs through its new online learning system, featuring live and asynchronous instruction designed for today’s global learners. To apply for a coursework program, please visit:You could be the next to walk the stage at one of our dynamic, global ceremonies!

