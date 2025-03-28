Updated with Video* MPD Searching for Suspects in Navy Yard Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in an armed carjacking that occurred in the Navy Yard area.

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at approximately 3:29 p.m., the suspects approached the first victim, who was exiting their vehicle in the 400 block of K Street, Southeast. As the suspects demanded the victim’s car keys, the victim attempted to flag down a passing car and the suspects fled without obtaining property.

The suspects approached a second victim, who was standing at their vehicle at the intersection of 3rd Street and K Street, Southeast. One of the suspects demanded the victim’s car keys and showed a handgun in their waistband. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Both suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photos below: https://youtu.be/llQ6iVS4kOA



Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25043002