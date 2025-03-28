MPD Arrests Suspect in 2023 Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a 2023 armed carjacking that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, at approximately 11:36 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 100 block of K Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. As the victim exited the vehicle, the suspects assaulted the victim and fled in the vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, an 18-year-old male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun). The suspect was a juvenile at the time of the offense.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23097695

###