St. Albans Barracks / Ignition Interlock Required, Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2002133

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/28/2025 at approximately 1455 hours

LOCATION: Ballard Rd Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Required & Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Jacob Park

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 28th, 2025, at approximately 1455 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were conducting patrol in the area of Ballard Rd in the town of Georgia when a vehicle was observed committing a motor vehicle violation. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Ballard Road and identified the operator of the motor vehicle as Jacob Park (28) of Swanton, VT.

During the investigation, Park was found to have a restriction requiring Park to have an Ignition Interlock Device installed in the motor vehicle he was operating. Park was found to be in violation of this requirement and was also found to be operating the motor vehicle while his Driver’s License was under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont. Park was issued a citation ordering him to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on May 27th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 05/27/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov