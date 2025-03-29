Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,963 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Ignition Interlock Required, Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2002133

TROOPER:  Adam Martin                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/28/2025 at approximately 1455 hours

LOCATION: Ballard Rd Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Required & Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Jacob Park                                                                     

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 28th, 2025, at approximately 1455 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were conducting patrol in the area of Ballard Rd in the town of Georgia when a vehicle was observed committing a motor vehicle violation. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Ballard Road and identified the operator of the motor vehicle as Jacob Park (28) of Swanton, VT.

 

During the investigation, Park was found to have a restriction requiring Park to have an Ignition Interlock Device installed in the motor vehicle he was operating. Park was found to be in violation of this requirement and was also found to be operating the motor vehicle while his Driver’s License was under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont. Park was issued a citation ordering him to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on May 27th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the above charges.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 05/27/2025 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Ignition Interlock Required, Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more