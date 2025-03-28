Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of fentanyl and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force

DATE/TIME: Friday March 28th, 2025

LOCATION: Weathersfield, VT

ACCUSED: Danielle McAllister

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Sale of fentanyl

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of crack cocaine

Possession of narcotic/stimulant/depressant

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

As part of an ongoing investigation, the Vermont State Police Drug Task Force and the Weathersfield Police Department arrested Danielle McAllister, 42, of Weathersfield on Friday, March 28, 2025. The arrest stemmed from a monthslong drug investigation conducted by detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force into the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine in Weathersfield. The Vermont Drug Task Force investigation involved the use of confidential informants who purchased fentanyl from McAllister.

During her arrest, McAllister was found to be in possession of a felony amount of fentanyl and crack cocaine, as well as various prescription medications that she was not lawfully allowed to possess. McAllister was arrested and processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks.

McAllister was ordered held on $10,000 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility. She is set to appear at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 31, 2025, before the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division.

The Vermont Drug Task Force thanks the Weathersfield, Springfield and Hartford police departments; Springfield Probation & Parole; VSP Westminster Barracks; and J&M Auto Towing for their assistance in this investigation.

McAllister is being prosecuted by the Windsor County State’s Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following McAllister’s arraignment.

- 30 -