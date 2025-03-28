Westbound tunnel clean-up continues into next week

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Clean Harbors Environmental Services, are continuing clean-up operations in the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel near Green River this week. Major debris has been removed and crews are currently pressure washing and cleaning the tunnel walls and ceiling. Crews will then be removing the damaged lighting infrastructure in the tunnel.

The work is now scheduled to conclude by the end of next week.

The work should not affect the current head-to-head traffic in the eastbound tunnel. However, drivers are asked to put down distractions, drive cautiously and be aware of roadside workers and vehicles.

Once the work is completed, WYDOT engineers and consultants will be on hand to evaluate the damage and begin plans for repairs.

There is a legal load only restriction--which is 8 ft. 6 inch width--on Interstate 80 traffic through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles should contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s oversize loads permit office for detours. Info at https://whp.wyo.gov/ commercial-carrier/ports-of- entry.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.