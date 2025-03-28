Bridge repairs scheduled for Wednesday night

March 26 UPDATE: This work has been postponed due to lower overnight temperatures than expected. The work has not been rescheduled yet. Once the work has been rescheduled, another release will be sent. See the orginal information below.

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing a lane over the Snake River Bridge on Wyoming State Highway 22 tomorrow night, Wednesday, March 26, beginning at 11 p.m. for some minor concrete repairs to the bridge deck. Traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane under flagging operations, and will alternate on one lane while crews work in the other lane. The work will conclude by 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Delays for drivers during that time should only be 5 to 10 minutes.

Crews are continuing to work hard in order to hit the last major milestone in the project—pouring the other half of the new bridge deck—by the end of June.

“Unfortunately it is likely that some additional work to add an epoxy overlay to the bridge deck will push the completion date,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

Drivers should anticipate delays of up to 10 minutes through the project area Wednesday night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and should be cautious of roadside workers and flaggers.

“We are really expecting delays to be only a few minutes at a time, but they could be up to 10 minutes. Traffic has slowed in the area due to the spring break holiday,” Hammond added.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22/WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of 2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles of WYO 22 and WYO 390 in Teton County. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.