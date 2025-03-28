Inside Scoop: Texas Transportation Commission March 2025

March 28, 2025

By Ryan LaFontaine

AUSTIN – Here’s what the Texas Transportation Commission discussed and approved at its March 2025 meeting.

Texas population update

Dr. Lloyd Potter, Texas state demographer, told commissioners that Texas continues to add population faster than any other state.

Potter explained that the duration of average daily commute times has not increased as much as it had been, which Potter said was a sign that congestion relief projects have been beneficial.

Texas had 10 of the top 20 fastest growing counties in the United States in 2024. Kaufman County, near Dallas, was the fastest growing county in Texas in 2024.

So where are all these new Texans coming from? California leads the way as the state that sent the most people to Texas in 2024. Florida was distant second, followed by New York and Maryland.

Public transportation

The Commission awarded a total of $8.2 million in Federal Transit Administration (FTA) program funds and state funds to support a variety of public transportation needs in rural areas of the state.

The money will be used on projects for the Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS), Central Texas Rural Transit District and Concho Valley Transit District.

Contracts

Commissioners awarded $1.2 billion in contracts for 61 highway improvement projects and $44 million for 20 routine maintenance projects.

Aviation

The Commission awarded $9.2 million in state and federal funding to nine Texas airports.