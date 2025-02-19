Most Managers and Entrepreneurs Interviewed for an IP Education Study say they were Ill-Prepared to do their Job

Of 15 persons who participated at least 11 had serious gaps in patent, trademark and/or copyright education, the CIPU report finds

IP education was either completely absent, or available only to those who already knew its value. Thus, learning was an on-the-job experience, often as a result of a transaction or a dispute” — 'Manager & Entrepreneur IP Experience'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learning about the use of IP rights is frequently lacking and inefficient for many managers and entrepreneurs, making it more difficult for them to do their job effectively.A research report based on extensive interviews with 15 primarily U.S. managers and entrepreneurs who either use, manage or work with patents, copyrights or trademarks as central to their job concludes they were ill-prepared to deal with IP rights in a business setting. Most interviewed say their IP education took place on the job, often though trial and error.The 28-page report, 'Manager and Entrepreneur IP Experience: The Limitations of On-the-Job Learning,' should encourage further research about how IP value can be best managed.The interviews were conducted for the nonprofit Center for Intellectual Property Understanding to better identify when and how various professionals learn about IP rights and the IP system.The key trends derived from the interviews:- Most professionals first encounter IP concepts on the job, highlighting a need for formal academic exposure- STEAM graduates face a steep learning curve in navigating patents, copyrights, trademarks and trade secrets- Current IP resources are often written "by lawyers, for lawyers," leaving non-legal professionals without practical tools- Professionals must adapt to differing IP laws and platforms in an increasingly globalized market- Professionals working with IP rights who sought IP knowledge during their studies said they were better equipped for career success"To explore the educational and professional development experiences of those working in this diverse field," states the report, "CIPU conducted a series of 15 in-depth interviews with IP professionals. The participants represent a broad range of expertise, roughly evenly divided among the appropriability regimes of Patent, Trademark, and Copyright work—and several had applicable experience across multiple areas."These professionals were asked to share their IP educational and career journeys, their first encounters with IP rights, and the motivations that drove them to deepen their understanding of these rights. They also discussed the common issues they face in their daily work, how they navigate these challenges, and the advice they would give to the next generation of innovators in their field."Little Opportunity to LearnA common theme that emerged from interviews with patent professionals was the absence of non-elective IP courses throughout their formal education, despite the clear applicability of their STEM backgrounds to patent-related work. For many, the lack of IP education at any stage of their academic journey came as a surprise, especially in retrospect, given the central role IP plays in their professional lives."Most of the other professionals interviewed echoed a common refrain: IP education was either completely absent, or available only to those who already knew its value. Thus, learning was an on-the-job experience, often as a result or a transaction or a dispute."Across the board, these professionals exemplified a “learning by doing” approach when it came to IP. Despite the clear relevance of IP to their STEM backgrounds, they had to seek out or develop this knowledge on their own, either through personal initiative or by gaining experience in the workplace. Their testimonies highlight the need for more structured and mandatory IP education in STEM fields, suggests the report, so that future generations of professionals are better equipped to navigate the complexities of intellectual property from the outset of their careers. Tap here to read or download 'Manager and Entrepreneur IP Experience: The Limitations of On-the-Job Learning.' Direct quotes from those interviewed are included.About CIPUThe Center for Intellectual Property Understanding is a nonpartisan nonprofit established in 2016 that raises awareness about the impact of IP on people, business and society. CIPU provides outreach to improve IP awareness and promote sharing. It holds events, such as the annual IP Awareness Summitand curates IPBasics.org, an information portal. The Center also produces and hosts ‘Understanding IP Matters,’ a critically acclaimed podcast series that has generated more than 10,000 downloads. UIPM enables notable innovators, entrepreneurs and experts to tell their story. www.understandingip.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.