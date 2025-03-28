Mara Junot: One of Anime's Most Powerful Female Voices at Anime New Mexico!

Mara Junot, one of anime's most powerful female voices will be at Anime New Mexico THIS weekend!

Meet the voice behind gaming and anime icons—Mara Junot joins Anime New Mexico 2025 for panels, autographs, and exclusive behind-the-scenes insights!

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHO:Mara Junot – A versatile and accomplished voice actress, Mara brings a wide range of beloved characters to life. She voices Lisa Minci in the English-dubbed version of the popular video game Genshin Impact. Fans of Mortal Kombat 1 will recognize her as the voices of Sindel and Sareena. In the hit animated series Arcane, based on League of Legends, Mara portrays Shoola, a recurring supporting character and member of the Piltover Council. She also voices Evelynn, one of the most iconic champions in League of Legends, and brings Orla to life in the popular animation series Pokémon Horizons: The Series.WHAT:Anime New Mexico is thrilled to welcome Mara Junot as a featured guest for its 2025 event! With an impressive body of work across video games, anime, and animation, Mara is one of the most dynamic voices in the industry today. Fans will have the opportunity to attend her panels, get a glimpse behind the scenes of her work, and meet her for autographs and photos.WHEN:March 28–30, 2025WHERE:Embassy Suites by Hilton, Albuquerque, NMWHY:Mara Junot’s exceptional voice work has left an undeniable mark on the worlds of gaming and animation. From iconic characters in the Mortal Kombat and League of Legends franchises to memorable roles in Genshin Impact and Pokémon Horizons: The Series, the impact of Mara’s talent continues to resonate with fans. Anime New Mexico 2025 offers a unique opportunity to meet one of the most sought-after voices in entertainment and gain insight into the creative process behind some of the most beloved characters of recent years.For more information, visit marajunot.com Don’t miss your chance to see Mara Junot at Anime New Mexico THIS weekend!

