Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Announces Center of Excellence Designation at Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital

GREENFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital at Greenfield, managed by Nobis Rehab Partners and owned by New Era IRF Holdings, LLC, was recently surveyed by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ) and has successfully met the requirements for the Center of Excellence Designation in Rehabilitation Services - Stroke Care, which is a dual certification. This designation recognizes both the exemplary performance in the clinical management of patients requiring rehabilitation from a disabling disease or injury, as well as the specialized rehabilitation and medical treatments provided to patients who have suffered a stroke.

Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital at Greenfield successfully completed a comprehensive onsite survey to assess their adherence to evidence-based care standards established by leading healthcare experts and nationally recognized organizations. This thorough survey process involved an in-depth review of medical documentation, direct observation of patient care, and interviews with the hospital's rehabilitation team, hospital leadership and also included patient interviews at the rehab hospital.

We are delighted that Milwaukee Rehab Hospital achieved these distinct designations as Centers of Excellence in both rehabilitation services and stroke care,” said Chris Bergh, Chief Operating Officer of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. “Our hospitals have a vision of being the best medical rehab leader in their communities that they serve, and achieving this Center of Excellence designation supports that mission”

"CIHQ commends Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital at Greenfield on the achievement of this Center of Excellence in Rehabilitation Services - Stroke Care. This designation recognizes hospitals that demonstrate excellence in care and services provided to their communities. We appreciate the partnership with Nobis Rehabilitation Partners and value the strong relationship greatly," stated Richard Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of CIHQ.

Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital at Greenfield is a three-story inpatient rehabilitation hospital with 40 private rooms and two therapy gyms that opened in 2021 and it's located at 3200 S. 103rd St., Greenfield, Wisconsin. The inspired rehab care team provides comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a disabling disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries. Their goal is to help patients regain their highest possible level of function and return to enjoying life.

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, owned by Nobis Rehabilitation Holdings, brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to design, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis Rehab currently has opened 17 hospitals and has another 7 under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital.

