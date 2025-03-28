Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Texas Military Preparedness Commission

TEXAS, March 28 - March 28, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Michael “Mike” Boyd, Garry Bradford, and Todd Fox to the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Commission's goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations. Additionally, the Commission encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas.

Michael “Mike” Boyd of Christoval is the former chairman of Housley Communications, Inc. Boyd is a 2024-2025 National Defense Alliance Defense Community Champion. He is a former trustee of the San Angelo Health Foundation, former president of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, and former trustee of the Shannon Medical Center Board of Trustees. Boyd received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University, a Master in Banking from Southwestern Graduate School of Banking, and a military degree from the Command and General Staff College. He is a Texas Army National Guard veteran with over 30 years of service.

Garry Bradford of Corpus Christi is the owner, president, and CEO of Unique Employment Service and Bradford Holding Company. He is the former chairman of the Board for the Certification Institute. He is the former president for the Texas Chapter of the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations and the past National and Texas Leadership chairman. Additionally, he serves on the Board of Directors for Employers Service Assurance Corporation, Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Board of Directors, and the Wells Fargo Bank Business Advisory Board for the Southwestern Region. He serves on the Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Tarpon Foundation Board of Directors, Del Mar College Business Advisory Board, Bay Area Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse, and the South Texas Military Facilities Task Force. Bradford received a Bachelor of Science in Natural Sciences and Business from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and a Master of Science in Military Science from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. He retired in 2006 as a Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves and earned an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army for prior service.

Todd Fox of Belton is president of First Heroes National Bank. He served in the United States Army for 24 years, retiring as chief of staff, III corps in 2018. Fox received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point, a Master of Arts in Strategic Studies from the United States Naval War College, a Master of Public Policy from Georgetown University, and a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategy from the United States Army War College.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.