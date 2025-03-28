NCJAR Partners with Habitat for Humanity at Annual Hearts & Hammers Gala to Build Homes, Communities, and Hope

NCJAR Proud Sponsor of Habitat

NCJAR partners with Habitat for Humanity at the Hearts & Hammers Gala to build homes and support families in need across Middlesex and Morris Counties.

PARSIPANNY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Central Jersey Association of Realtors NCJAR ) is proud to announce its continued partnership with Greater Middlesex & Morris Habitat for Humanity at the annual Hearts & Hammers Gala, held on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at the Westin Governor Morris. This exciting event raised vital funds to support the construction of affordable homes and essential home repairs for individuals and families across Middlesex and Morris Counties.The evening was filled with heartfelt moments as Habitat families shared their inspiring stories of overcoming challenges to achieve homeownership and receive much-needed home repairs. The event included a live auction, pledge card donations, a silent auction, and a wine pull—each contributing to the critical mission of Habitat for Humanity.“We are deeply committed to making a difference in our communities,” said Jeff Jones, 2025 NCJAR President. “Through this partnership, we aim to build 65 safe, affordable homes and expand our home repair program to reach 400 families by the end of 2026. It’s inspiring to see the support from our members, and together, we are shaping the future of our communities.”NCJAR’s strategic plan is focused on serving 500 families by the end of 2026 with an investment of $25 million. The organization plans to build new homes, support home repairs, and increase its tithe to fund 40 homes through Habitat for Humanity International’s global initiatives.The funds raised at the Hearts & Hammers Gala will go directly toward Habitat’s initiatives, ensuring that more families will have access to safe, affordable housing.For more information about NCJAR’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity, or to learn how you can get involved, please contact NCJAR at info@ncjar.com.About NCJAR:North Central Jersey Association of Realtors(NCJAR) is a professional organization that represents real estate professionals in the North Central New Jersey area. NCJAR provides its members with the tools, resources, and support necessary to grow their business while serving the community through charitable partnerships like Habitat for Humanity.About Greater Middlesex & Morris Habitat for Humanity:GMM Habitat for Humanity is a non profit organization and an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International which is headquartered in Americus, Georgia. Habitat for Humanity provides technical assistance, but each affiliate operates independently raising its own funds, finding its own sites and selecting its own families. Each affiliate tithes to Habitat for Humanity to assist in building efforts worldwide.

