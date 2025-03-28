Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrant / Criminal DLS
CASE#: 25B2001647
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: VSP Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/28/2025 at 08:40 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Southbound and Exit 4 in Randolph
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: David S. Lewis
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/28/2025 at approximately 08:40 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were on routine patrol when a traffic offense was observed on a public roadway at the location above. The operator identified himself as David S. Lewis. Troopers discovered that Lewis had an active in-state arrest warrant. After confirming his identity and the details of the warrant, Lewis was arrested without incident and ultimately transported to Windsor County Superior Court.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2025 / 12:30 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court
LODGED: No
BAIL: $500.00
MUG SHOT: Yes
