Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrant / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2001647

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: VSP Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/28/2025 at 08:40 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Southbound and Exit 4 in Randolph

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: David S. Lewis

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On 03/28/2025 at approximately 08:40 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were on routine patrol when a traffic offense was observed on a public roadway at the location above. The operator identified himself as David S. Lewis. Troopers discovered that Lewis had an active in-state arrest warrant. After confirming his identity and the details of the warrant, Lewis was arrested without incident and ultimately transported to Windsor County Superior Court.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2025 / 12:30 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court

LODGED: No

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: Yes