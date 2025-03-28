Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrant / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

     

CASE#: 25B2001647

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores            

STATION: VSP Royalton Barracks            

CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/28/2025 at 08:40 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Southbound and Exit 4 in Randolph

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: David S. Lewis                    

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/28/2025 at approximately 08:40 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were on routine patrol when a traffic offense was observed on a public roadway at the location above. The operator identified himself as David S. Lewis. Troopers discovered that Lewis had an active in-state arrest warrant. After confirming his identity and the details of the warrant, Lewis was arrested without incident and ultimately transported to Windsor County Superior Court.

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2025 / 12:30 hours         

COURT: Windham County Superior Court

LODGED: No

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

