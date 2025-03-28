Disrupting Talent Loss with Strategic Interventions

The Accounting MOVE Project, accountingmoveproject.com Tricia Bencich, Inclusion & Social Responsibility Associate Director at Moss Adams Cindy Stanley, Executive Director, Accounting & Financial Women's Alliance

New research explores the cost of losing talent and why belonging is key to resilience and growth.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The accounting profession is facing a retention crisis. Every resignation impacts teams, clients, and firm growth. The 2025 Accounting MOVE Project (MOVE) is tackling this challenge head-on with new research focused on The Cost of Losing Talent – Why Belonging is Essential for Firm Resilience & Growth.

This year, MOVE, a leading initiative in accounting benchmarking, is amplifying its influence through a powerful collaboration with the Center for Accounting Transformation, expanding its reach and delivering broader insights.

“Partnering with the Center allows us to deepen our research and provide firms with concrete strategies to build sustainable, people-centered cultures,” said Bonnie Buol Ruszczyk, president of the Accounting MOVE Project.

Key Research Areas:

--The Real Cost of Attrition – How firms can retain top talent and safeguard long-term growth.

--The Innovation Gap – Why diverse, inclusive teams are essential for competitiveness and client service.

--Adaptation Under Fire – How firm leaders are responding to political, legal, and cultural pressures.

--Practical Playbooks – Actionable strategies for building engaged, resilient workforces.

“Our research shows that recruiting diverse talent isn’t enough; firms must invest in retention to truly thrive,” said Donny Shimamoto, CPA.CITP, CGMA, founder and inspiration architect for the Center and the founder and managing director of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies, LLC. “Ignoring this issue isn’t an option for firms that want to remain competitive.”

The MOVE Project, known for its focus on helping firms identify the best ways to recruit, retain, and promote women in the accounting profession, will also dig into its core areas of Money, Opportunity, Vital Supports, and Entrepreneurship. Firms can join MOVE in two ways:

1. Survey Participation: Firms that complete the annual MOVE survey will receive the aggregate results, providing valuable insights into industry-wide trends in retention, advancement, and workplace culture.

2. Comprehensive Firm-Specific Report: Firms can upgrade to receive confidential, in-depth, firm-specific analysis based on survey data and interviews with firm leaders. This custom report highlights strengths, areas for improvement, and proven best practices from firms that have successfully moved the needle on retention and leadership equity.

Firms are encouraged to participate in the 2025 MOVE Project by registering on or after April 10 at www.accountingmoveproject.com. The survey opens May 7 and closes July 11. Research results and the 2025 Best CPA Firms for Women and Best CPA Firms for Equity Leadership lists will be unveiled at the annual Women Who Count conference hosted by the Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance (AFWA) in October and published online.

“Retention strategies focused on connection and culture are not just nice to have — they’re a business imperative,” said Tricia Bencich, Inclusion & Social Responsibility Associate Director at Moss Adams, the research project’s founding sponsor.

“With a growing talent shortage, it’s critical for firms to understand the true cost of attrition and the value of retention,” said Cindy Stanley, executive director for the AFWA. “Our mission goes beyond just sounding the alarm – we’re equipping firms with the tools they need to take action and strengthen their workforce. ”

About the Accounting MOVE Project: Founded by Wilson-Taylor Associates, Inc., the Accounting MOVE Project is the only annual benchmarking research initiative focused on advancing women and underrepresented groups in accounting firm leadership. MOVE equips firms with the data and strategies needed to create inclusive, high-performing workplaces.

Join the Conversation

About the Accounting MOVE Project Partners

Moss Adams

At Moss Adams, we believe in the power of possible. A business and personal advisory firm with more than 110 years of experience and 4,800 professionals across 30+ markets, we work with clients to meet the rising challenges and opportunities of tomorrow. Discover how we can help you go where you want to be next. Upward. For more information, visit www.mossadams.com.

The Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance

The Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance promotes the professional growth of women in accounting and finance. Members of the association benefit from opportunities to connect with colleagues, advance ttheir careers, and become industry leaders. For 83 years, the organization has proudly upheld its mission to enable women in all accounting and related fields to achieve their full potential and to contribute to their profession. Visit www.afwa.org for more information.

BBR Companies

bbr companies deliver comprehensive, effective marketing strategies and services for professional services firms. Bonnie serves as an outsourced CMO, developing strategic marketing plans, helping with overflow and specialized marketing projects, coaching young marketing team members, and much more. Visit bbrcompanies.com to learn more.

The Center for Accounting Transformation

The Center for Accounting Transformation provides accounting professionals with a framework for utilizing innovations that are ready for adoption, the training and resources necessary to apply the innovations, and an opportunity to engage the talent and community needed to further the pursuit of innovative accounting practices that drive responsible and mindful business performance. We provide actionable tools, know-how, and a safe space for the cultivation of new ideas. We inspire innovation in our profession as a force for meaningful transformation and create a community that supports all subscribers on a path toward a better future. We are not here to convince people to change, but rather to empower those who seek an alternative to the status quo. For more, visit https://improvetheworld.net/.

