RealSource Properties, Inc., a Multifamily REIT, Announces an Updated Net Asset Value

RealSource Properties Multifamily REIT

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Directors of RealSource Properties, Inc., a multifamily REIT launched in May 2021, has announced a new Net Asset Value (NAV) of $11.54 per share. The current valuation utilizes its third-party valuation firm – Altus Group, the world’s leading independent appraisal management service provider. The REIT consists of 11 properties across six states, approximately 3,600 doors, and represents some $541 million in real estate assets. The new NAV is effective February 1, 2025, based on operating results as of January 31, 2025.Additionally, the new monthly distribution rate, effective April 1st, will be $0.0483 per share.These revised valuations include current property valuations, market cap rates, and increased reserves for capital expenditures going forward. The REIT’s land development property located in Colorado Springs required a modest downward adjustment in value due to the increased supply of new multifamily units delivered in late 2024.The outlook remains highly positive for the multifamily real estate market through 2025 and beyond, and today's share value could present a significant investment opportunity.RealSource Properties, Inc., a multifamily REIT launched in May 2021 at a $10.00 NAV, has paid monthly distributions since inception, providing a cumulative income stream (uninterrupted and fully covered from FFO). This consistent income stream, combined with the change in Net Asset Value, has provided an approximate total return of 49.53% since inception, or approximately a 12.93% average annual return in its 46 months of operation (income and capital appreciation).About RealSource Properties, Inc.RealSource Properties, Inc. is a private multifamily real estate investment trust (REIT) with more than 30 years of investment expertise in commercial real estate, specializing in value-add multifamily properties across growing non-primary markets in the U.S. With a portfolio valued at $541 million, RealSource’s mission is to enhance investor returns through strategic acquisitions, efficient management, and targeted value-add investments. RealSource’s team leverages its years of commercial real estate expertise to strive to generate long-term value for its investors. For more information, visit realsourcepropertiesreit.com.For more information on Emerson Equity, please visit FINRA’s BrokerCheck website. You can also download a copy of Emerson Equity’s Customer Relationship Summary to learn more about their role and services.Securities through Emerson Equity LLC Member: FINRA/SIPC. Only available in states where Emerson Equity LLC is registered. Emerson Equity LLC is not affiliated with any other entities identified in this communication.Please read these important disclosures: https://land.realsourcepropertiesreit.com/real-source-disclosure

