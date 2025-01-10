RealSource Properties, Inc., a Multifamily REIT, Announces Updated Net Asset Value Effective December 31, 2024

Quarterly Performance Since Inception as of 12/31/2024

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RealSource Properties, Inc., a multifamily REIT launched in May 2021, has recently declared its latest Net Asset Value (NAV) in conjunction with its 3rd party valuation firm - Altus Group, the world’s leading independent appraisal management service provider – effective December 31, 2024 based on operating results as of October 31st. The REIT comprises 12 properties, representing more than 3,600 doors diversified across six states, totaling approximately $567 million of real estate assets.The Board of Directors approved a net asset value of $12.6501, down 18 cents (-1.4%) for the one-year period ending December 31 and 55 cents (-4.2%) from its third quarter valuation. The bulk of the NAV decline is attributed to one of our premiere properties – located in Ohio – that is anticipating a significant increase in tax valuation for property tax purposes that may put downward pressure on the property market value. The Fund opted to include this as part of its commitment to transparency and conservative pricing. Although interest rates and cap rates were minor headwinds, the balance of the portfolio saw modest gains."Our commitment to transparency and conservative valuation practices ensures investors have a clear view of portfolio performance," said Kelly Randall, President of RealSource Properties. "While this particular property posed temporary challenges, our portfolio remains fundamentally strong, and we are actively managing assets to maximize returns for our investors."RealSource Properties, Inc, a multifamily REIT, launched in May 2021 at a $10.00 NAV and has paid monthly distributions (currently $0.65/share annualized, paid monthly) uninterrupted since inception, providing a cumulative income stream of approximately 23% on top of its NAV appreciation of 26.5% for a total return of 49.5% since launch.About RealSource Properties, Inc.RealSource Properties, Inc. is a private multifamily real estate investment trust (REIT) with more than 30 years of investment expertise in commercial real estate, specializing in value-add multifamily properties across growing non-primary markets in the U.S. With a portfolio valued at $567 million, RealSource’s mission is to enhance investor returns through strategic acquisitions, efficient management, and targeted value-add investments. RealSource’s team leverages it’s years of commercial real estate expertise to generate long-term value for its investors. For more information, visit realsourcepropertiesreit.com.RealSource Properties, Inc. is currently open to new investors.Please review important offering disclosures before investing: https://app.hubspot.com/pages/19540017/editor/90990204516/content

