RealSource Properties, Inc. Hires Altus Group for Independent Net Asset Value Calculation

NAV increased to $13.2003/share (effective Sept. 30, 2024), reflecting a $0.3673 change from the prior NAV of $12.8330/share, declared in November 2023.

We are excited to partner with one of the world’s foremost authorities on commercial real estate property valuations.” — Nate Hanks, Chief Executive Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RealSource Properties, Inc., a $573 million private multifamily real estate investment trust (REIT), has announced the retention of Altus Group, the world’s leading independent appraisal management service provider, to assist in the Fund’s valuation process, effective September 30, 2024. This move reflects RealSource’s commitment to transparency and accuracy in asset valuation for its investors.Previously, RealSource Properties, Inc. had calculated its NAV using an internal methodology closely aligned with Altus Group's. The newly calculated Net Asset Value stands at $13.2003/share (effective Sept. 30, 2024), reflecting a $0.3673 change from the prior NAV of $12.8330/share, declared in November 2023. The NAV per share is based on the estimated value of the Company's assets, less the estimated value of its liabilities divided by the number of fully diluted shares outstanding.RealSource Properties has over 30 years of investment expertise in commercial real estate and specializes in value-added multifamily housing across growing non-primary markets. The fund currently holds twelve properties diversified across six states, totaling approximately 3,600 units.“We are excited to partner with one of the world’s foremost authorities on commercial real estate property valuations,” said Nate Hanks, Chief Executive Officer. “This independent third-party assessment by Altus Group provides our investors with greater confidence in the performance of their investments.”Altus Group offers access to over 400 accredited valuation professionals, cutting-edge technology, and data analytics services. The company provides valuation management for 24 of the 26 NCREIF ODCE funds and serves clients in more than 60 countries.RealSource Properties, Inc.'s multifamily REIT is currently open to new investors.About RealSource Properties, Inc.RealSource Properties, Inc. is a private multifamily real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in value-add multifamily properties across growing non-primary markets in the U.S. With a portfolio valued at $573 million, RealSource’s mission is to enhance investor returns through strategic acquisitions, efficient management, and targeted value-add investments. The fund currently holds over 3,600 units across twelve properties in six states. RealSource’s team leverages over 30 years of commercial real estate expertise to generate long-term value for its investors. For more information, visit realsourcepropertiesreit.com.For more information on Emerson Equity, please visit FINRA’s BrokerCheck website. You can also download a copy of Emerson Equity’s Customer Relationship Summary to learn more about their role and services.Important DisclosureThe contents of this communication: (i) do not constitute an offer of securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, (ii) offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “PPM”) which is available upon request, (iii) do not and cannot replace the PPM and is qualified in its entirety by the PPM, and (iv) may not be relied upon in making an investment decision related to any investment offering by the issuer, or any affiliate, or partner thereof ("Issuer"). All potential investors must read the PPM and no person may invest without acknowledging receipt and complete review of the PPM. With respect to any “targeted” goals and performance levels outlined herein, these do not constitute a promise of performance, nor is there any assurance that the investment objectives of any program will be attained. All investments carry the risk of loss of some or all of the principal invested. These “targeted” factors are based upon reasonable assumptions more fully outlined in the Offering Documents/ PPM for the respective offering. Consult the PPM for investment conditions, risk factors, minimum requirements, fees and expenses and other pertinent information with respect to any investment. These investment opportunities have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and are being offered pursuant to an exemption therefrom and from applicable state securities laws. All offerings are intended only for accredited investors unless otherwise specified. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. All information is subject to change. You should always consult a tax professional prior to investing. Investment offerings and investment decisions may only be made on the basis of a confidential private placement memorandum issued by Issuer, or one of its partner/issuers. Issuer does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Thank you for your cooperation.Securities through Emerson Equity LLC Member: FINRA/SIPC. Only available in states where Emerson Equity LLC is registered. Emerson Equity LLC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.