Deer Solution Expands to Oakland County, Michigan and Beyond

Rick Rosss (l.) is welcomed to the brand by co-founders of Deer Solution Franchising Kris Goodrich (m.) and Jaime Goodrich (r.) Deer damage in progress. Deer Solution helps homeowners protect their landscaping from deer damage with our all-natural repellent service.

Meet New Franchisee Rick Ross

I’m thrilled to bring Deer Solution to my community. This service isn’t just about protecting plants; it’s about restoring the joy of outdoor living and helping my neighbors enjoy their yards again.” — Rick Ross, owner of Deer Solution of Oakland County

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The picturesque neighborhoods of Oakland County and its neighboring communities are no strangers to a common yet exasperating challenge: deer damaging the carefully cultivated landscapes of homeowners. For many, it’s not just about the loss of plants; it’s about the heartbreak of watching time, effort, and investment disappear overnight. Stepping up to tackle this issue head-on is Rick Ross, the newest franchisee of Deer Solution, bringing an innovative and effective approach to protecting local landscapes.Rick Ross, a lifelong member of the Oakland County community, knows firsthand the frustration of losing cherished landscaping to hungry deer. With a distinguished career as a senior advertising executive and a deep passion for nurturing both people and the environment, Rick is uniquely equipped to understand and address the needs of local homeowners. A graduate of Michigan State University and the proud owner of a tree farm, Rick has always been dedicated to fostering growth—whether it’s in relationships, businesses, or nature.“I’m thrilled to bring Deer Solution to my community,” said Rick. “This service isn’t just about protecting plants; it’s about restoring the joy of outdoor living and helping my neighbors enjoy their yards again.”Deer Solution has built a reputation as a leader in deer damage control, with over 40 years of experience and more than 750,000 successful applications across six states. The company’s all-natural, proprietary deer repellent is proven to effectively deter deer without harming the environment, giving homeowners peace of mind and landscapes that thrive.As a Certified Deer Damage Expert, Rick will work directly with homeowners, nurseries, landscapers, and property managers to assess properties, create customized plans, and deliver results that help protect landscapes year-round. His commitment to exceptional client service ensures every solution is tailored to meet the unique needs of each property.The process is simple and straightforward: homeowners can schedule a free estimate with Rick, who will personally evaluate their property and develop a targeted plan to help safeguard their outdoor spaces. With Deer Solution, Oakland County residents can look forward to enjoying their yards without worrying about deer damage.This spring, Rick invites the community to join him in experiencing how Deer Solution can transform outdoor living. “It’s more than a business for me,” Rick shared. “It’s a way to give back to the community I love and help my neighbors reclaim their landscapes.”About Deer SolutionDeer Solution has been a trusted name in deer damage control for over 40 years, providing effective, natural solutions to protect residential landscapes across the United States.For more information, to schedule an estimate, or to learn more about Deer Solution services, visit www.DeerSolution.com or call 888-503-8313.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.