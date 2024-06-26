WeDriveU and Hallandale Beach Launch the “Cloud” – South Florida’s First Zero-Emission Transit Service

Hallandale Beach The Cloud Bus Service - WeDriveU Operator Monique Ambush Hallandale Beach, FL city officials at the ribbon cutting for The Cloud Bus Service Launch Operated by WeDriveU (Apr. 4, 2024) WeDriveU, Inc. logo

Partnering on Sustainable Mobility Options that Reduce Traffic, Improve Quality of Life

Our program with the City of Hallandale Beach exemplifies WeDriveU’s commitment to partnerships that help customers achieve their public transportation goals.” — Erick Van Wagenen, President & CEO, WeDriveU

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeDriveU, a leader in shared mobility solutions for communities, campuses and workplaces, has launched operations for the Cloud Bus transit services for the City of Hallandale Beach, Florida. The Cloud Bus service is one piece of the City’s planned electric transportation system that will include e-bikes, electric vehicles, and more, providing safe and reliable connections to jobs, services, education and attractions.

Leading the Way to Carbon Neutrality

The city proudly announces the launch of one of the largest 100% electric fleets owned by any municipality in Florida, demonstrating its commitment to progress and a greener tomorrow. This initiative, called The Cloud, is supported by a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), contributions from the City of Hallandale Beach and the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency for the purchase of electric buses and charging infrastructure, and Transportation Surtax Funds from Broward County Transit for the operation and maintenance of the fleet.

The three-year contract to operate and maintain the fixed route bus network was awarded to National Express Transit, part of the WeDriveU family. The contract’s two one-year options would extend the partnership to 2029.

The fleet of nine 100% battery-electric BYD buses replaced five gas-fueled buses. It offers a free, convenient, quiet ride for passengers across an extended route system, with Wi-Fi, spacious seating, dedicated customer service, and other amenities.

WeDriveU helped open the city’s new EV charging facility, where GM Tom Furlong leads managers, bus maintenance technicians, dispatchers and cleaning associates who support the transportation solution. Riders are enthusiastic, praising the professionalism of WeDriveU bus drivers such as Monique Ambush and remarking how they can tell “she loves her job and really wants to help her passengers.” The service is monitored by City Transportation and Mobility Division Manager, Igor Colmenares.

“Our program with the City of Hallandale Beach exemplifies WeDriveU’s commitment to partnerships that help customers achieve their long-term public transportation goals,” said Erick Van Wagenen, President & CEO, WeDriveU. “We’re pleased to expand in the Southeast and proud of our team’s dedication to enhancing the transit experience for Florida residents and visitors.”

“We are proud of the City of Hallandale Beach's commitment to sustainability and innovation, exemplified by the launch of the 'Cloud' electric bus fleet. This milestone achievement not only marks our dedication to reducing carbon emissions but also highlights the important role of women in the transportation industry,” said Vanessa Leroy, Director of the Department of Sustainable Development, City of Hallandale Beach. “I am honored to have played a role in bringing this project to fruition, and I commend our team for their hard work and dedication. The 'Cloud' fleet represents a significant step towards a greener future for our community, and we look forward to continuing to lead the way in sustainable transportation solutions.”

Women Who Move Broward County

The launch included a visit from women leaders who were instrumental in launching The Cloud, including Noemy Sandoval, Asst. City Manager; Faith Phinn, Deputy Executive Dir. of the City’s Community Redevelopment Agency; Vanessa Leroy, Dir. of the Department of Sustainable Development (DSD) from the City of Hallandale Beach; Jayne Pietrowski, Sr. Transit Coordinator, FDOT; Carol L. Henderson, Deputy Executive Dir. of Intergovernmental & Outreach, Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization; and from WeDriveU, Stephanie Maher, RVP Operations (East) and Marissa Basile, Senior Dir., Customer Success. They represent the dynamic and rewarding career paths for women in the transit industry.

About The Cloud

For information about the Cloud, how to use the service, and information on routes, call: (954) 457-2220 Option 6 or visit www.thecloudhb.com.

About WeDriveU

WeDriveU is a leader in transportation solutions for communities, campuses and workplaces, helping public and private sector customers reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion by promoting safe and reliable shared alternatives to driving alone. The company’s shuttle and transit solutions encompass fixed route public transit, paratransit, commuter shuttles, demand responsive solutions and charters. WeDriveU is part of Mobico Group, a global mobility leader serving one billion annual bus and rail passenger journeys in 12 countries. Explore solutions and careers at https://www.wedriveu.com.

About the City of Hallandale Beach

The City of Hallandale Beach is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of the community in a fiscally responsible manner by providing superior services that meet the needs of our residents and businesses, as well as planning for their future needs through continued communication. For more information, please visit https://www.cohb.org.

