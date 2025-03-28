COMMISSIONER SID MILLER RESPONDS TO DEVASTATING FLOODING IN THE RIO GRANDE VALLE

Areas of the RGV have received half a year’s worth of rainfall in just 48 hours

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced today that the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) stands with the Rio Grande Valley community during this catastrophic flooding. Torrential storms produced devastating rainfall totals, causing widespread destruction and posing a severe threat to Valley residents, farmers, and ranchers. In addition to extensive damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure, the region is also facing significant agricultural and livestock losses.

“This is a devastating tragedy for our Valley community,” said Commissioner Miller. “Texas is no stranger to natural disasters, but it’s important that Texans stand behind the Rio Grande Valley right now. While rain was desperately needed, the sheer volume that has fallen in this region has caused severe harm. The rain also fell downstream of the Rio Grande River and is unlikely to replenish water levels in Falcon Reservoir, where relief is still urgently needed.”

The hardest hit areas in Texas include the Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy counties. Rising floodwaters forced road closures and created hazardous conditions, endangering lives while disrupting businesses, schools, and agricultural operations. With river levels expected to rise further, the situation remains dangerous.

Commissioner Miller urges all residents and travelers in the Rio Grande Valley to exercise extreme caution and adhere to these critical safety guidelines:

Turn around, don’t drown: Never drive through flooded roads, as most flood-related fatalities occur in vehicles. Avoid nighttime travel: Flood risks are significantly harder to detect after dark. Stay aware of surroundings: Do not attempt to cross flooded areas on foot or by vehicle. Steer clear of swollen rivers, creeks, and culverts: These areas can be unpredictable and dangerous.

“I urge all valley residents to prioritize their own safety and that of their families by following state and local emergency advisories,” added Commissioner Sid Miller. “Please stay home and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.”

Residents are encouraged to follow official sources such as the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), the National Weather Service, and local officials for the latest emergency information. For Texans in need of severe weather and flood resources, visit disaster.texas.gov.

For additional resources and information on disaster assistance for farmers and ranchers, visit www.TexasAgriculture.gov.