New Book 'Late To Your Own Funeral' Aims to Transform the Conversation around Death for Younger Generations

The harsh reality is estate planning might not top anyone's ‘fun topics’ list, but it's an essential conversation.” — Rachel Donnelly, founder and CEO of AfterLight

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rachel Donnelly, founder and CEO of AfterLight , has released " Late To Your Own Funeral ," a comprehensive guide addressing the administrative challenges that follow death. The book delivers practical estate planning guidance with an accessible and humor-filled approach, designed especially for Millennial and Gen X readers.Donnelly developed her expertise after managing multiple family estates while balancing her career and family responsibilities. This experience led her to establish AfterLight, a service focused on estate planning and settlement, which she describes as a "wedding coordinator, but for death.”“The harsh reality is estate planning might not top anyone's ‘fun topics’ list, but it's an essential conversation," explains Donnelly. "When it comes to tackling the topic of death, I see the same common misbeliefs and missteps again and again. My hope is that this book will help more generations avoid falling into the same traps. It's no longer working to ignore and delay these critical conversations."According to recent studies, approximately 70% of Americans do not have a formal estate plan. Donnelly's book seeks to address this gap by offering practical guidance on a topic often avoided. She also emphasizes taking a strategic approach to estate planning rather than focusing solely on a traditional document-based approach.The publication coincides with a demographic shift as Millennials and Gen Xers increasingly find themselves serving as executors for parents' estates while managing their own family responsibilities and considering their own estates. The book provides real-life stories, checklists, and practical advice for both estate planning and executor duties.Matt Paxton, host of A&E's "Hoarders" and author of "Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff," notes that "Donnelly’s irreverent humor and no-nonsense guidance make legacy planning not just manageable but oddly enjoyable.""Late To Your Own Funeral: How To Leave a Legacy and Not a Logjam" is published by Ripples Media and is available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats through major online retail channels, including Barnes & Noble and Amazon.ABOUT THE AUTHORRachel Balog Donnelly is the author of "Late To Your Own Funeral" and founder and CEO of AfterLight. Her mission is simple: to help the living deal with dying. She created AfterLight to help clients navigate the administrative maze of estate settlement and legacy planning after experiencing the overwhelming process herself, serving as executor for both her mother's and uncle's estates while working full-time and raising two children. Prior to founding AfterLight, she worked in development for institutions, including Emory University, Georgia Tech, and the Shepherd Center Foundation. A graduate of Agnes Scott College, Donnelly lives in Decatur with her husband and two children.ABOUT RIPPLES MEDIARipples Media is a purpose-driven and community-centric publisher that helps business leaders share their unique perspectives through powerful storytelling, filling the world with authentic stories that inspire positive change. For more information about Ripples Media, please visit ripples.media/.CONTACTMary Eva Tredway‭(404) 317-0731‬metredway@gmail.com

