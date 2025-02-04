New Book "Dear White Woman, Dear Black Woman" Seeks to Bridge Racial Divide Through Letters of Hope and Healing

"Dear White Woman, Dear Black Woman"

A powerful collection of letters aims to facilitate understanding between Black and White women.

By sharing our raw truths and listening with open hearts, we create a powerful space for genuine transformation and deep innerstanding between Black and White women.” — Bonita T. Hampton Smith

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Black History Month begins, author Bonita T. Hampton Smith introduces a timely anthology that brings together the voices of Black and White women and seeks to address critical themes of racial healing, division, and hope. " Dear White Woman, Dear Black Woman : A Tapestry of Letters for Hope and Healing" is the newest release from Ripples Media.Inspired by Coretta Scott King's vision that "Women, if the soul of a nation is to be saved, I believe that you must become its soul," and catalyzed by the events of 2020, this powerful collection features vulnerable letters between Black and White women as they examine racial divides. The book also provides a framework for engaging in meaningful conversations that highlight the commonality of women’s experiences. The timing of this release during Black History Month emphasizes the critical need for women's voices in the ongoing journey toward racial reconciliation.“Each letter is an act of courage, a step toward healing,” says Hampton Smith. “By sharing our raw truths and listening with open hearts, we create a powerful space for genuine transformation and deep innerstanding between Black and White women. This is how we begin to heal a nation—one honest, courageous conversation at a time. Together, we can forge a path toward unity and lasting change.”“Dear White Woman, Dear Black Woman” offers readers an exploration of the deep-rooted challenges faced by Black Women and White Women, exploring topics often left unspoken such as inequality, privilege, and resentment. Hampton Smith, with her unique credibility as the Chief Operations Officer at The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, guides readers toward love-centered outcomes that bridge racial divides and foster a more compassionate and united community. Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center and globally recognized advocate for nonviolent social change, praises the book, saying: “This book is a timely and necessary contribution to the ongoing conversation about race, equality, and justice . . a testament to the power of words to heal, unite, and inspire”Adding to the praise, Pat Mitchell, author of “Becoming a Dangerous Woman” and co-founder of TEDWomen and Project Dandelion, emphasizes, “This collection of letters is a powerful reminder that when women unite—across differences and through shared stories—we create the foundation for meaningful change and enduring progress.”“Dear White Woman, Dear Black Woman" is now available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats through major online retailers like Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.ABOUT THE AUTHORBonita T. Hampton Smith is a visionary leader dedicated to uplifting women, inspiring leaders, and transforming lives. As an inspirational speaker, certified nonviolence trainer, and author, her works include the poetry collection "Echoes of My Soul" and the children's book "Linzy Binzy, Around the World with Friends." She currently serves as Chief Operations Officer at The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, where she continues her mission of positive change and commitment to cultivating love-centered cultures.ABOUT RIPPLES MEDIARipples Media is a purpose-driven and community-centric publisher that helps business leaders share their unique perspectives through powerful storytelling, filling the world with authentic stories that inspire positive change. For more information about Ripples Media, please visit ripples.media/.Media Contact:Aimedra KelleyMORE Mediaaimedra.kelley@gmail.com678-472-5099

