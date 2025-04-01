CIOSO Global Partners with Q-Net Security To Advance Hardware-Based Cybersecurity Solutions

Q-Net's Hardware-Based, Quantum-Resistant Security Solution (side profile) Q-Net's Hardware-Based, Quantum-Resistant Security Solution (front profile)

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIOSO Global, a premier cybersecurity advisory services provider dedicated to democratizing Fortune 100-level expertise, today announced a strategic partnership with Q-Net Security , a pioneer in silicon-based cybersecurity solutions. This collaboration underscores CIOSO Global's mission to discover and champion innovative approaches to cybersecurity in an ever-evolving threat landscape, which includes AI and quantum computing-driven cyberattacks.The partnership combines CIOSO Global's extensive cybersecurity advisory expertise with Q-Net Security's revolutionary hardware-based encryption technology, creating a unique offering for organizations seeking robust protection against emerging cyber threats.“Cybersecurity threats are an unsolved problem demanding constant innovation, and Q-Net represents the kind of breakthrough thinking that can redefine how organizations protect critical systems,” said Greg Sullivan, Founding Partner at CIOSO Global. “This partnership aligns with our mission to raise awareness of cutting-edge cybersecurity capabilities, ensuring businesses, governments, and infrastructure providers have access to next-generation defense mechanisms.”Revolutionizing Cybersecurity with Silicon-Based ProtectionTo address organizations' struggles with increasingly complex but porous cybersecurity frameworks, Q-Net delivers a hardware-based, quantum-resistant security solution that eliminates many weaknesses inherent in traditional, software-based defenses. Unlike conventional cybersecurity models that require constant updates, software patches, the potential for embedded vulnerabilities, and firewall rule adjustments, Q-Net’s technology provides a drop-in, set-and-forget solution that operates independently of the software environment. This makes it resistant to zero-day exploits, quantum-based decryption, and AI-driven cyber threats."Unlike most software-based cybersecurity startups, our solution leverages physical logic gates; you cannot manipulate physical objects on the internet – this encapsulates a core part of what we do," said John Pyrovolakis, CEO of Q-Net Security. “We are excited that CIOSO Global recognizes our unique offering. Their counseling and cybersecurity validation expertise, combined with our unique silicon-based approach, will give organizations an entirely new way to secure their most valuable assets.”Q-Net’s technology has been validated by the National Institute of Standards and Technology's National Cyber Security Center of Excellence and deployed by the U.S. Department of Defense and energy utilities. Key benefits include:-Quantum-Resistant Encryption – Q-Net ensures long-term data security and resilience to withstand future quantum computing threats.-No Software Dependencies—Unlike software-based security solutions that require constant updates and patching, Q-Net’s silicon-based approach operates outside traditional attack surfaces.-Seamless Network Protection—Q-Net seamlessly integrates with existing IT and OT (Operational Technology) environments, including power grids, manufacturing systems, and water supply infrastructure.-Low-Latency, High-Security Performance – With a minimal 2.7% overhead, Q-Net delivers real-time threat mitigation without impacting network performance.As AI-driven cyberattacks and quantum computing threats become more sophisticated, Q-Net’s technology bridges the gap between emerging threats and next-generation defenses, ensuring organizations remain protected without costly, disruptive upgrades.The partnership is effective immediately. Both companies will collaborate to bring these advanced cybersecurity solutions to organizations across various industries.About CIOSO GlobalCIOSO Global is a premier cybersecurity services provider, offering a comprehensive suite of risk-based cybersecurity solutions. Founded by industry veterans Lou DeSorbo and Greg Sullivan, CIOSO Global democratizes Fortune 100 Global cybersecurity knowledge, making it accessible to organizations of any size. By combining advanced technological innovations with proven best practices, CIOSO Global equips companies with the tools and insights to maintain a robust cybersecurity posture in today's ever-evolving threat landscape. For more information, visit www.ciosoglobal.com ###Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

