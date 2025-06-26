Trevor Fandale Honored with 2025 Business Elite ‘40 Under 40’ Award

Huffmaster's President, Trevor Fandale, has been named a recipient of the 2025 Business Elite “40 Under 40” Award (U.S.A.).

CLAWSON, MI, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huffmaster Management (Huffmaster), a leading provider of strike services, industrial and healthcare staffing, and security services, announced today that company president Trevor Fandale has been named a recipient of the 2025 Business Elite “40 Under 40” Award (U.S.A.).Fandale was recognized at a gala event held at the W South Beach in Miami, where top young professionals from across industries were celebrated for their leadership, innovation, and global impact. The “40 Under 40” distinction honors outstanding individuals under the age of 40 who are shaping the future of business.“I'm so honored to be selected as one of the 40 Under 40 USA award recipients for the Business Elite Awards,” said Fandale. “This recognition reflects the support of the incredible teams I’ve had the privilege to work with, and I’m proud to represent the dedicated professionals at Huffmaster.”With a proven track record in finance and executive leadership, Fandale has held senior roles at major corporations including HP, Polyplastics, and Pinnacle MEP. At HP, he managed financial operations for contracts exceeding $1.2 billion in annual revenue. He later led cost-saving initiatives at Polyplastics that generated over $7 million in savings and contributed to both acquisition and merger processes.Prior to becoming president of Huffmaster, Fandale served as CFO of Pinnacle MEP and president of Win3. Since joining Huffmaster in 2016, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s growth strategy, culture, and operational performance.Fandale holds a BBA in Management and an MBA in Finance from Baker College. He is a frequent speaker at international conferences, where he shares insights on finance, operations, and business strategy.About Business Elite AwardsBusiness Elite Awards is a global platform recognizing business excellence across generations. Through high-profile events held worldwide, the organization connects visionary leaders and fosters innovation and growth.About HuffmasterHuffmaster is the nation’s first single-source strike services agency, committed to “Keeping Business in Business™.” Serving Fortune 500 clients and small to mid-sized businesses alike, Huffmaster offers contingency planning, replacement personnel, and security services to ensure business continuity.###Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

