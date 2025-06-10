SecurityBridge Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran Roman Schubiger As Chief Revenue Officer To Lead Global Expansion

Roman Schubiger, SecurityBridge's New Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Internationally Experienced Business Strategist Will Strengthen the Company’s Go-To-Market Position as the Benchmark in SAP Threat Detection and Response

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecurityBridge, the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, today announced the appointment of Roman Schubiger as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Leveraging his previous experience as Vice President of Cyber Security Enterprise Europe at OpenText, he will drive all facets of SecurityBridge’s sales, channel expansion, marketing, customer success, and professional services.Before joining OpenText, Schubiger spent approximately fourteen years at Micro Focus, where he built and successfully launched the cybersecurity division in EMEA and Latin America, achieving annual double-digit growth rates. Additionally, he spent several years working for international software companies in the United States and also established locations in German-speaking countries. Born in Lugano, Schubiger holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering (ETH Zurich), Business Administration (HEC Lausanne), and a Harvard diploma as a cybersecurity specialist.“SecurityBridge stands out as the only fully integrated, SAP-native security platform that requires no additional infrastructure,” said Schubiger. “Its technical sophistication, exceptional customer satisfaction, and above-market growth trajectory make it a rare gem in the cybersecurity space—one I’m eager to help refine and elevate.”In addition, Schubiger will expand SecurityBridge’s footprint in the United States and amplify its strategic growth across EMEA and Southeast Asia. He also aims to strengthen the company’s partner ecosystem and broaden its global channel network.“We are thrilled to welcome a seasoned cybersecurity leader of Roman’s caliber,” said Christoph Nagy, Co-Founder and CEO of SecurityBridge. “His proven track record in building high-performing, cross-cultural teams makes him ideally positioned to translate our market-leading SAP security technology into heightened commercial success.”About SecurityBridgeSecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform enabling organizations worldwide to protect their most critical business systems. The platform seamlessly integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, enabling organizations to protect their data's integrity, confidentiality, and availability with minimal manual effort. It provides a 360° view of the SAP security situation and is characterized by user-friendliness, rapid implementation, and transparent licensing. SecurityBridge has a proven track record, including an excellent customer rating and over 5,000 secured SAP systems worldwide. The company is committed to innovation, transparency, and customer focus, ensuring that SAP users can confidently navigate the evolving landscape of SAP security threats. www.securitybridge.com ###Source: BridgeView Marketing Tech PR Services

