Construction Prompts Traffic Shift on SR 317 in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on SR 317 (Apison Pike) in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. As part of the Apison Pike reconstruction project from SR 321 to Layton Lane, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will perform a traffic shift on SR 317 between Ooltewah-Ringgold Road and Sanborn Drive on Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm local time. The modified traffic pattern is necessary to accommodate work on a box culvert near Ooltewah-Ringgold Road and will remain in place until construction of the bridge over the railroad has been completed.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

###