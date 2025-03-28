DEP Awards $10 Million for Innovative Technologies to Combat Harmful Algal Blooms

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 28, 2025 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) awarded $10 million in grants for 15 projects focused on mitigating the effects of harmful algal blooms, including blue-green algae. These projects will deploy and evaluate cutting-edge technologies to prevent bloom occurrences and implement treatment strategies to minimize environmental and economic impacts. “With this investment, we are enhancing our ability to take proactive steps to prevent harmful algal blooms and, if they were to occur, to respond to blooms more effectively than ever before, protecting both our natural resources and local communities,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “Through our comprehensive regulatory and restoration efforts, we remain committed to reducing nutrient loading in our waterbodies and minimizing the frequency and severity of harmful algal blooms,” said Florida Chief Science Officer Dr. Mark Rains. “While progress continues, occasional blooms will still occur. The innovative technologies developed through this program are equipping responders with critical tools to mitigate their impacts more effectively.” Since launching the Innovative Technology for Harmful Algal Blooms Grant Program in 2019, Florida has invested in more than 65 innovative technologies to combat harmful algal blooms. This program has also enabled DEP to secure multiple contracts for responsive bloom management. As a result, innovative technology vendors are now on standby to respond to algal blooms, including one focused on Lake Okeechobee and its surrounding areas. Notably, since this technology has been deployed, there have been no discharges of algal mats from Lake Okeechobee to the St. Lucie or the Caloosahatchee estuaries in the past two years. Florida remains committed to proactive, science-based solutions to address harmful algal blooms. The success of this program has positioned the state as an international leader in innovative water quality management, leading DEP to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with South Korea’s National Institute of Environmental Research to enhance harmful algal bloom management and response. Governor Ron DeSantis recently reinforced his commitment to tackling harmful algal blooms by proposing an additional $10 million for the program in his Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26. ###

