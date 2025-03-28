Alter Behavioral Health Secures $7.6M to Expand Crisis Stabilization & Residential Mental Health Care in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alter Behavioral Health, a distinguished primary mental health provider, is pleased to announce it has secured $7,686,900 in financing from Bank Five Nine to support debt restructuring and the expansion of its San Diego-based behavioral health treatment facility. This strategic investment marks a significant step in Alter’s continued mission to improve access to comprehensive, high-quality mental health care across Southern California.

This transaction was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Innovative Capital Management, which worked closely with Alter throughout the process to structure and secure the financing. Their partnership played a critical role in bringing this project to life.

The funding will support the expansion of crisis stabilization and residential care services, increasing the facility’s capacity from 6 to 32 beds to meet the growing demand for acute and long-term mental health treatment in the region. The expanded campus will provide specialized care for individuals experiencing acute psychiatric distress, as well as longer-term residential support for those requiring structured, therapeutic environments to achieve lasting recovery.

“This financing reinforces both the urgency and importance of expanding behavioral health infrastructure in San Diego,” said Michael Castanon, CEO of Alter Behavioral Health. “By increasing our capacity for both crisis stabilization and residential care, we can better serve individuals experiencing severe mental health challenges, ensuring they receive timely, high-quality treatment in an environment built for healing.”

To commemorate this milestone, Alter Behavioral Health will host a Groundbreaking Ceremony on Wednesday, April 2, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at its San Diego campus. Community members, local leaders, and healthcare partners are invited to attend as Alter officially launches this next phase of development. The expanded facility is projected to open in winter 2026.

Since its founding in 2019, Alter Behavioral Health has been at the forefront of evidence-based, person-centered mental health treatment, providing best-in-class psychiatric care, crisis stabilization, and residential services. Powered by Care Predictor, the facility leverages advanced predictive analytics to enhance patient outcomes, optimize care pathways, and ensure a data-driven approach to mental health treatment. This expansion reflects Alter’s ongoing commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and a comprehensive continuum of care for individuals and families across California.

For more information, please visit www.alterbehavioralhealth.com.

