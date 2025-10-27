Alter Behavioral Health Opens Women’s Inpatient Mental Health Treatment Center in Dana Point, Orange County

The lounge at Alter Behavioral Health Women’s Center in Dana Point offers a bright, calming space designed for comfort, connection, and healing. The outdoor patio at Alter Behavioral Health Women’s Center in Dana Point provides a serene space for reflection, connection, and coastal relaxation. An aerial view of Dana Point, home to Alter Behavioral Health Women’s Center—a tranquil coastal setting designed to inspire healing and renewal.

A trauma-informed women’s treatment center offering evidence-based care and holistic healing opens in Dana Point to address mental health and recovery.

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alter Behavioral Health proudly announces the opening of its newest facility dedicated exclusively to women’s mental health treatment in the tranquil coastal city of Dana Point. This intimate, residential mental health center offers a safe, supportive, and luxurious environment where women can focus on healing and recovery.

The Alter Behavioral Health Women’s Center in Dana Point combines high-quality clinical care with a serene, home-like atmosphere. Designed specifically for women, the center provides personalized, evidence-based treatment within a peaceful, ocean-view setting.

“We wanted to create a place that feels nothing like a hospital, a space that’s calm, beautiful, and supportive,” said Niloufar Nekou, LMFT, Chief Clinical & Operations Officer for Alter Behavioral Health. “Dana Point offers the perfect environment for women to begin their healing journey.”

A Healing Environment Unlike Any Other: Located just steps from the harbor and sandy beaches, Alter Behavioral Health’s Dana Point facility provides a warm and welcoming environment designed to nurture mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness. The home’s private and intentionally small setting ensures individualized attention and care, supported by a high staff-to-client ratio. Bright, open living spaces filled with natural light create a sense of calm, while cozy sitting areas and a fireplace invite connection and reflection. Residents enjoy chef-prepared meals made with fresh, local ingredients, personal fitness training, and a peaceful backyard that carries ocean breezes from nearby Dana Point Harbor trails—all carefully curated to promote healing and restoration.

Evidence-Based, Holistic Care for Women: The women’s program at Alter Behavioral Health’s Dana Point campus offers a comprehensive treatment model that blends clinical excellence with whole-person healing. Evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Solution-Focused Therapy (SFT), Attachment-Based Therapy, and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) form the foundation of individualized care plans, complemented by medication management and one-on-one therapy sessions.

Holistic and experiential programming enhances the clinical work, incorporating yoga, meditation, sound baths, personal fitness sessions, kayaking, outdoor excursions, group therapy, life skills development, trauma education, and anger management. Each woman participates in structured daily programming, 24/7 monitoring, weekly family visitation, and comprehensive aftercare planning to ensure continued success beyond treatment.

Flexible Length of Stay: The typical residential stay ranges from 30 to 45 days, personalized to each woman’s unique needs and therapeutic goals. Residents benefit from a consistent schedule of therapeutic and wellness-focused activities, as well as opportunities to explore the surrounding community, including Doheny State Beach and the scenic Lantern District.

Measurable Outcomes: Client feedback highlights the program’s transformative impact, with 94% of women reporting improved well-being after completing their stay at Alter Behavioral Health’s Dana Point location. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2024), 41% of U.S. women have experienced sexual or physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner, and over half of women in mental-health care report a history of such abuse (Women’s Advocates, n.d.). Among survivors, up to 84% develop PTSD, with most studies averaging around 60% (Bonomi et al., 2022).

Many women entering treatment carry deep trauma histories—making trauma-informed, gender-responsive programs essential to addressing the complex intersection of abuse, relational trauma, and co-occurring mental health conditions. Because of these staggering statistics and the stories behind them, Alter Behavioral Health is proud to launch this new all-women’s facility, created specifically to meet the urgent need for safe, trauma-informed environments where healing can truly begin. This expansion represents the organization's commitment to addressing the complex realities women face and to making a measurable, positive impact on mental health outcomes for those who have endured trauma.

About Alter Behavioral Health

Alter Behavioral Health is a leading provider of mental health treatment in California, offering comprehensive care through its network of inpatient and outpatient programs. Committed to clinical excellence and compassionate care, Alter supports individuals in achieving meaningful, long-term recovery.

