New Nonprofit Launches to Address Gaps in Mental Health & Sobriety Care with No-Cost Counseling and Community Support

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the official launch of the Institute for the Advancement of Mental Well-Being (I AM WELL), a bold new nonprofit organization committed to making mental health and sobriety support accessible, equitable, and stigma-free. I AM WELL connects individuals with no-cost counseling services, a 24/7 support line, and research-backed programming designed to transform how communities engage with mental wellness and addiction recovery.

“Mental health should never be a luxury. It’s a fundamental part of our overall well-being and should be treated with the same urgency and compassion as physical health. At I AM WELL, we believe that no one should be denied care. We’re here to create a space where healing is accessible to everyone - regardless of income, background, or circumstance. Our purpose is to catch the people who are too often left behind and remind them that they matter, they’re not alone, and they can get better,” said Michael Castanon, Founder and CEO of I AM WELL.

A Mission Rooted in Compassion and Science

I AM WELL was created in response to the rising rates of mental illness, addiction, and suicide - challenges that disproportionately affect underserved communities. The organization is working to close the care gap through its ARC model:

- Access to no-cost, stigma-free mental health and sobriety support via AlterCareLine (ACL)

- Research that informs more equitable and effective care

- Community outreach and programs that build connection, resilience and healing.

Together, these pillars address critical yet often overlooked dimensions of behavioral health in lower sociodemographic populations, with a focus on long-term impact and inclusion.

AlterCareLine (ACL) is a hybrid virtual and in-person platform committed to delivering immediate mental health support. Since launching in 2021, ACL has partnered with FEMA, CalMHSA, and CalHope to provide over 250,000 free care encounters across all 58 counties in California, reaching those in need throughout the state.

Launch Campaign & Call for Support

I AM WELL invites the public to join its inaugural fundraising campaign, “I AM WELL. We Are One.” The campaign seeks to unite communities, raise awareness, inspire action, and emphasize that no one should face mental health challenges alone. The goal is to raise $25,000 in 30 days to sustain essential services.

Supporters are encouraged to amplify the mission by adding the I AM WELL Supporter Badge to their social media profiles, email signatures, or websites, and by sharing why they believe in accessible mental health and sobriety care. Participants can:

- Download the I AM WELL Supporter Badge

- Add it to their profile picture, email footer, website, or LinkedIn

- Share posts on Instagram, LinkedIn, or Facebook using #IAmWellChallenge

- Tag three friends who care about mental health equity to join the movement

Supporters can also share personal mental health stories, make donations to fund no-cost therapy, or invite their companies to sponsor a day of free care.

“Mental health is health, and it should be recognized as a right - not a privilege,” Castanon added. “Together, we can build a culture where healing is not only possible but wholeheartedly supported.”

How to Get Involved

Visit: https://iamwellinst.org

Follow: @iamwellinst on Instagram

Donate: https://buy.stripe.com/fZe8x95HkfhQ4DK289

Media Inquiries: Contact hello@iamwellinst.org

About I AM WELL

I AM WELL is a nonprofit organization committed to providing support, resources, and a safe community for individuals facing mental health and substance abuse challenges. By expanding access to care, advancing research, and fostering inclusive communities, I AM WELL aims to promote open dialogue and dismantle stigma - building a more compassionate and inclusive world where genuine healing and transformation are supported and sustained.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.