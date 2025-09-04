DHCS Awards AlterCareLine Grant to Provide Crisis Counseling Services for Los Angeles Wildfire Victims

$2.18M federal grant enables AlterCareLine to expand crisis counseling services, deploying 32 counselors to support Los Angeles wildfire survivors.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlterCareLine, a no-cost counseling platform, has been awarded a $2,180,497 grant as part of CalHOPE, the California Department of Health Care Services' (DHCS) initiative under the federally funded Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program (CCP). The CCP is a short-term disaster relief grant program administered by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), in collaboration with DHCS and its subcontractor, Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP).

Th CCP funds vital mental health support for victims of the Los Angeles County wildfires. In January 2025, parts of the Los Angeles metropolitan area and surrounding regions were decimated by a series of catastrophic wildﬁres. The destruction of homes, schools, businesses, and communities left thousands of individuals displaced and in crisis.

AlterCareLine was initially awarded 19 Crisis Support Counselors and 2 Leads, but this has been expanded. Under the same award, AlterCareLine will now oversee the rapid organization and deployment of 28 Crisis Counselors and 4 Leads. These trained professionals will provide critical in-person services to individuals and families impacted in and around the burn areas. Their services will include proactive outreach, emotional support through crisis counseling, and connections to external resources to aid long-term recovery.

The AlterCareLine team is uniquely experienced in serving diverse populations, including children, older adults, and marginalized communities, ensuring that care is accessible and responsive to people most in need. All counselors are Care Predictor certiﬁed because better care begins with alignment, and AlterCareLine’s proprietary solution ensures each team member brings the compassion, trust, and presence needed to drive better outcomes with every care seeker. As one care recipient shared, "In this darkness, your presence has been a light I didn’t know I needed. Your support has been pivotal, not just helpful, but lifesaving." Their words are a powerful reminder of why our work matters.

“I am deeply honored that DHCS continues to place their trust in AlterCareLine. This support allows us to advance our mission while expanding efforts to reach even more individuals and families impacted by the Los Angeles wildﬁres. We are committed to leveraging every resource at our disposal to provide compassionate, high-quality care, bringing comfort, hope, and stability to individuals and families during these challenging times.” said Michael Castanon, CEO of AlterCareLine.

About AlterCareLine

AlterCareLine provides virtual and in-person counseling services to individuals in crisis, free of charge. The organization has secured more than $15 million in state and federal grants. AlterCareLine has provided more than 300,000 no-cost care encounters, serving as a crucial lifeline for people in immediate need. The organization’s peer support counselors offer empathetic, reassuring, and meaningful human connection during moments of crisis. By providing access to compassionate and non-judgmental care, AlterCareLine plays a vital role in preventing mental health crises from escalating.

To ﬁnd out more about AlterCareLine, please visit https://www.altercareline.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.