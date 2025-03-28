Newest Single from Kaitlyn Croker, 'Trouble I Chase,' Now Available

Trouble I Chase cover art Kaitlyn Croker 2025 promo photo

Release Party Tomorrow Night in Nashville for Song About Chasing the Excitement of Things You Know You Shouldn’t

It’s definitely a windows-down, summer-fun song!” — Kaitly Croker

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Trouble I Chase” is the newest single from country music recording artist Kaitlyn Croker. Released today and available on all major streaming platforms, the song is described by the singer/songwriter as, “A fun, dynamic, high-energy summer song.” (supporting assets available upon request)Co-written with Daniel Andrews, Michael Cef, and Cody Kelley, the single was recorded with We The People Music (south of Nashville) and produced by their Jason Wyatt.Croker describes the song as being about, “The freedom, being out on the road, running away from your troubles, and for me, personally, spreading my wings more.” Fittingly, the chorus says:The trouble I chaseIs a hundred miles an hourRadio’s louderThan country thunderCenter stageTop down CamaroThrill of the unknownNo chance that I won’t takeNo time for tapping my brakesChasin the trouble I chaseWhile acknowledging that the chorus essentially talks about ‘this is what you should be doing if you’re going out to stir things up,’ Croker said, “I’m often teased for being the ‘good girl,’ even ‘boring,’ but I believe we all have different ‘trouble’ or ‘vices.’ For me, it’s chocolate, but my co-writers brought different perspectives. It’s about chasing the excitement of things you know you shouldn’t.”Hinting that there might be a music video, she added, “It’s definitely a windows-down, summer-fun song!”Tomorrow night (Saturday, March 29th), Croker will headline a release party for the song. No admission is required to attend the event at Chief’s, which is Eric Church’s honkytonk on Broadway. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts at 8:00pm in the Neon Steeple on the third floor. All details can be found via this link.Kaitlyn Croker comes off a 2024 that saw her open not only for country music superstar Cole Swindell (in Maryland) but for Linda Perry (4 Non Blondes) (in Nashville), in addition to having performed at the Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival in the Florida panhandle and at the Lake Martin Songwriters Festival in Alabama. In addition, she had done a meet-and-greet at CMA Fest last June and performed three times in Georgia at Camp Southern Ground, the facility founded by country superstar Zac Brown.Find more on her official website, www.KaitlynCroker.com , including links to her original music on Spotify and Apple Music as well as her various social media platforms.

