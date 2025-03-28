Traffic Advisory for March 27, 2025

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

CHARLESTOWN/ NORTH END

MASSDOT ADVISORY

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that a modified traffic configuration will take place at the City Square intersection beginning Sunday, March 30, due to full depth pavement construction activities. The northbound/outbound traffic lanes from the North Washington Street Bridge (Bill Russell Bridge) leading into the City Square intersection will be reduced to accommodate the construction work.

Lane reductions are expected to last through Monday evening, March 31. Drivers should expect delays in the outbound direction and are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible. Inbound traffic from Rutherford Avenue towards the bridge will not be impacted.

All scheduled work is weather-dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X (formerly known as Twitter) to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

DORCHESTER/ MATTAPAN

RED LINE DIVERSION

The MBTA is closing the Red Line from JFK/UMass to Ashmont and Mattapan from April 1-9 for critical track renewal work.

Red Line Ashmont Branch and Mattapan Trolley Riders will be impacted as both services will be replaced with commuter rail service and shuttles.

Riders should utilize the fare-free Commuter Rail when possible. Visit mbta.com/redline for more information.

Riders using shuttle buses during this service change should budget an extra 60 minutes of travel time.

Riders are encouraged to utilize 5-free BlueBikes unlocks using the code REDAPR25

Temporary removal of parking spaces to accommodate shuttle movements, shuttle stops, and pop-up bus lanes.

Parking will be restricted on sections of:

Parts of Dorchester Ave between Columbia Rd and Ashmont Station

Geneva Ave between Charles St and Fields Corner Busway

Charles St between Geneva Ave and Dorchester Ave

Westbound Savin Hill Ave between Sydney St and Savin Hill Ave bridge

River St between Blue Hill Ave and Mattapan Station busway exit

Visit mbta.com/redline for more information on stops locations and fare-free service.

Concurrently, the MBTA will be doing emergency bridge work on both Dorchester Ave and Adams St near Fields Corner Station.

The Dorchester Ave bridge will maintain two lanes from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and to one lane from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

The Adams St bridge will be closed to one lane for the entire duration.

Expect increased delays for both drivers and shuttle buses around Fields Corner.

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.