Oregon Primary Care Association Partners with RxParadigm to Launch Neutral 340B Claims Clearinghouse

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oregon Primary Care Association (OPCA) is pleased to announce its partnership with RxParadigm to implement a neutral 340B claims clearinghouse powered by the Tungsten+PLUS™ platform. This first-of-its-kind collaboration in Oregon is designed to enhance accountability and ensure long-term 340B program compliance and transparency for all stakeholders.

The introduction of this neutral clearinghouse builds upon Oregon’s already successful retrospective Medicaid rebate claims review program. By joining RxParadigm’s clearinghouse, Oregon is taking a comprehensive approach to strengthening program integrity and operational efficiency—ensuring that legislators, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), insurance plans, and drug manufacturers can trust the accuracy of Federally Qualified Health Centers 340B program operations in Oregon. This initiative also addresses longstanding concerns such as duplicate payments, which have led to legislative and legal challenges.

The clearinghouse provides drug manufacturers, PBMs and insurance plans with a centralized platform to review and verify claims, streamlining processes and improving accuracy. By eliminating discrepancies related to duplicate discounts and payment inconsistencies, this initiative reinforces the foundation of the 340B program and resolves key challenges that have been the subject of policy debates and litigation.

“We are thrilled to implement RxParadigm’s Tungsten+PLUS™ powered clearinghouse,” said Joan Watson-Pako, Executive Director of OPCA. “This partnership highlights the critical role of a neutral clearinghouse, even in regions with strong protections for covered entities. OPCA’s commitment to program integrity and efforts to eliminate double payments will set an example for others in Oregon and beyond.”

Marty Carty, OPCA’s Governmental Affairs Director, added, “By partnering with RxParadigm, we’re demonstrating to stakeholders—including PBMs, manufacturers, and state legislators—that covered entities can proactively address common challenges through a collaborative, neutral platform. This solution enhances the efficiency and reliability of our 340B program, setting a benchmark for organizations across the state and the nation.”

“As pioneers in effective 340B program management, OPCA has led the way in maintaining a transparent and compliant program while preventing duplicate payments—an issue that has triggered significant legislative and legal challenges across the country. This initiative underscores the vital role of covered entities in driving collaborative solutions,” said Mesfin Tegenu, CEO of RxParadigm, Inc. “Through this partnership, OPCA is setting the stage for the nation’s first 340B duplicate-free state.”

The RxParadigm collaborative neutral clearinghouse is already delivering positive results by equipping covered entities, manufacturers, payers, and state agencies with the tools needed to prevent double billing, ensure compliance with regulatory and contractual obligations, and address past operational challenges.

For more information about RxParadigm and the 340B Clearinghouse, visit www.rxparadigm.com.

About RxParadigm

RxParadigm is a leading provider of 340B technology solutions, offering neutral and comprehensive clearinghouse services that promote transparency and compliance across all 340B stakeholders. The company’s platform effectively addresses key challenges such as duplicate discounts and payment discrepancies, providing essential tools to sustain a compliant and efficient 340B program.

About Oregon Primary Care Association (OPCA)

The Oregon Primary Care Association (OPCA) is a statewide organization that supports Oregon’s 33 Federally Qualified Health Centers dedicated to improving access to high-quality healthcare for underserved populations. OPCA works to strengthen Oregon’s healthcare delivery system by advocating for policies that enhance access to care, particularly for vulnerable communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.