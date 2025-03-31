Self-Improvement Book, ‘Undoing Urgency,’ Now Released in Audiobook Format

Ryan Matt Reynolds releases audiobook version of his best-selling book Undoing Urgency: Reclaim Your Time for the Things That Matter Most. Forbes Books, the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. Ryan Matt Reynolds, author of Undoing Urgency

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The bestselling book Undoing Urgency: Reclaim Your Time for the Things That Matter Most by Ryan Matt Reynolds is now available in an audiobook edition on Audible, Amazon, and Apple.In Undoing Urgency, Reynolds uses his GAME Plan framework (Goals, Actions, Metrics, and Execution) to show readers how to declutter to-do lists, create focused work, and prioritize core values. His goal is to help people and organizations achieve maximum impact with minimal stress and wasted effort.“You will be shocked at how undoing urgency can change how you spend your time and the return on your efforts by letting you focus on what truly matters most,” Reynolds writes.Reynolds, a personal fitness business owner who adapted his business model to people’s hectic lives, provides practical strategies designed to improve quality of life and find joy in the process. He empowers readers to break free from the urgency trap and reclaim their time for meaningful pursuits. Undoing Urgency, published by Forbes Books, is timely for anyone seeking a life of purpose, clarity, and fulfillment.Beyond his advice for helping others, Reynolds also shares his personal story of how urgency nearly ruined his life and how he began to recover by refocusing on his faith, family, health, and business.The hardback and Kindle editions of Undoing Urgency were released in December and the book quickly became an Amazon and Barnes & Noble bestseller.Ultimately, Reynolds says, his book is about finding joy.“Once you unbind the important work from the urgent and enticing distractions, you can examine your core values—how you want to look back at this life,” he writes. “From there, break down the steps that will get you to that version of yourself. Identify the major goals that will mark progress on that path, and start doing the work that will get you there. It is a simple but meticulous process. When done well, there will be value in the work because the work is driven by your values.”Ryan Matt Reynolds is a strength and conditioning coach, a former professional strongman, and the author of Undoing Urgency: Reclaim Your Time for the Things That Matter Most. He is the founder, owner, and CEO of Barbell Logic, one of the largest online strength and nutrition coaching companies in the world. With 25 years of experience in his industry, Reynolds’ focus is on redefining traditional personal training by creating connections in the online space and increasing access to professional coaches.Forbes Books is the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. Forbes Books identifies and selects authors who are game changers and thought leaders in their fields. They are people who recognize how publishing a book can elevate their message and inspire audiences to better themselves and the world around them. Since its launch in 2016, Forbes Books has grown into the premier independent business book publisher.

