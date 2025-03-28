WMF Success in Silicon Valley: The Strategic Italy-USA Bridge for Innovation is Open

WMF_AI FOR FUTURE_SILICON VALLEY

The first WMF in Silicon Valley was a success: 200+ investors, startups, and Big Tech gathered. First guests announced for WMF 2025 (June 4-6, BolognaFiere).

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI For Future, organised by WMF – We Make Future – and Search On Media Group in Silicon Valley, successfully united 200+ institutions, VCs, investors, Big Tech leaders, startups, and AI experts for a day of collaboration, innovation, and AI-driven progress.Among the attendees were Google, Meta, TikTok, Pinterest, LG NOVA, investors from the Bay Area, AI startups, and key stakeholders from the U.S. tech ecosystem. The event took place on March 18 in San Francisco (CA) at INNOVIT and was supported by ITA – the Italian Trade Agency for the promotion and internationalization of Italian businesses. Institutional representatives in attendance included Sergio Strozzi, Consul General of Italy in San Francisco; Giosafat Riganò, Director of ITA Los Angeles; and Alberto Acito, Director of INNOVIT."As the Consul General of Italy in San Francisco, I am pleased to present the best of Italian innovation to our partners," stated Sergio Strozzi, Consul General of Italy in San Francisco. "In front of me, I see individuals and representatives from Stanford University, people from Meta and Google, the network of Italian scientists here in California, other organizations such as the Business Association Italy America, and numerous stakeholders and experts from Silicon Valley and beyond. It is an honour for me to be here to introduce We Make Future, an event dedicated to showcasing Italian excellence in innovation and technology. I hope for the broadest possible participation from our American partners in this important event in June."Next on the main stage was Giosafat Riganò, Director of ITA Los Angeles, who stated: "We Make Future in Italy is what INNOVIT represents here in San Francisco: a unique stage, an unparalleled platform where Italian excellence can fully express and amplify its potential. It is truly wonderful to have such an extraordinary combination of people and expertise here today." He continued: "Let me add that this first We Make Future roadshow in the United States is just the beginning: the first step in a journey that will continue in Bologna from June 4 to 6, bringing the largest American delegation ever seen—investors, venture capitalists, incubators, accelerators, and specialized journalists. A truly significant delegation, organized by the ITA Agency in close collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in San Francisco." AI For Future also brought together some of the leading AI experts, who shared diverse perspectives on stage. Among them were Nestor Maslej (Stanford University), Simona Capece (Google), Alicia Hanf (LG NOVA), Julia Yan (TikTok), Serena Perfetto (Pinterest), Simone Bianco (Altos Labs), Veronica Pitea (ACEPER), Paolo dello Vicario (Datrix Group), and Giorgio Taverniti (Search On Media Group).Additionally, prominent local VCs participated in the panel "Investing in AI: Spotting the Next Game-Changing Startups," including Yamaha Music Innovations, Coelius Capital, Alchemist Accelerator, Fusion Software Solutions Co, and US Market Access Center.A Global Ecosystem with Innovation Diplomacy at Its Core: San Francisco as a Strategic HubWith the participation of institutional representatives and leaders from Big Tech, corporations, VCs, and innovative U.S. startups, AI For Future reaffirmed the importance of Innovation Diplomacy, a key concept introduced by Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of WMF - We Make Future, during his opening speech. "Innovation Diplomacy is the key to building a more equitable and sustainable future. Only by uniting talents, businesses, and institutions can we turn innovation and Artificial Intelligence into an opportunity for all," explained Lombardo. "This is the heart of Innovation Diplomacy: creating a constructive dialogue to ensure that AI becomes a driver of equitable, sustainable, and accessible development for everyone. The business of tomorrow is not measured just in profits, but in the impact it generates, and WMF is a platform built to enable this vision."The 2025 edition of the VC & Open Innovation Fest at WMF was presented in a previewDuring AI For Future, the new edition of the VC & Open Innovation Fest, one of the central vertical events of WMF 2025, was presented in preview. With over 214 billion in Assets Under Management, 1.3 trillion in Total Portfolio Value, and more than 13,630 investment rounds managed, the Fest will bring together VC and CVC funds, corporates, startups, scale-ups, institutions, and stakeholders from over 90 countries in Bologna. The event will feature B2B and B2G meetings, roundtables and panels, startup and scaleup pitches, and exclusive business and networking events, such as the Special Dinner (June 4), Investors Night, and Innovation Night. Also revealed from San Francisco were the first international VCs, investors, and stakeholders who will participate in WMF 2025, including SoftBank, European Council, EIT Digital, LG NOVA, Invest Qatar, Intebridge, and many others from the USA, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.Startup Competition: The Winners Who Will Fly to WMFAI For Future placed focus on the startup world with the Startup Competition finale, a key event that saw some of the most promising emerging AI startups competing. The two winning startups, Cleverfi from Italy and Workee from the U.S. will participate in WMF 2025 with a stand in the expo area, the opportunity to organise B2B meetings with investors and VCs, and the chance to present on the Startup Stage, a platform entirely dedicated to pitch sessions from selected startups worldwide. Additional opportunities for startups promoted to the international audience in Silicon Valley include the WMF International Startup Competition, open until April 11, and the new challenge "Future of Manufacturing". There is also a collaboration between WMF, the Tecnopolo of Bologna, and the Metropolitan City of Bologna, offering selected startups the chance to access the Tecnopolo's spaces.WMF: A Year-Round Innovation HubThe WMF's mission is to drive synergies and expertise for a better future through business and education. Following the 2024 edition—with 70.000 attendees, 2.000 startups, 1.000 speakers, and 700 exhibitors—WMF reinforces its role as a key innovation platform. The next edition will take place on June 4-6, 2024, at BolognaFiere, uniting global leaders to shape Business of Tomorrow.

