WMF 2025: Big Tech, Nobel Prize winners, and Change Makers among the first global innovation speakers in Bologna, Italy

WMF - Fist Speakers | June, 4-6 BolognaFiere, Italy

The event features institutional figures, journalists and representatives from Google, Microsoft, Lenovo, and IBM, and organisations like Netflix and the ESA.

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bologna, March 7th 2025The WMF - We Make Future confirms its status as a global reference point for innovation with today's announcement of over 160 speakers , a small preview of the speakers expected, over 1.000—true change makers—who will gather at BolognaFiere from June 4 to 6 for the 13th edition of the International Fair on Innovation: AI, Tech, and Digital, conceived and organized by Search On Media Group.Following the 2024 edition, which recorded over 70.000 attendees from 90 countries, more than 700 exhibitors, and over 1.000 Italian and international speakers, this year's WMF once again brings together an outstanding lineup of guests, featuring the brightest minds and most innovative companies from around the world in sectors such as digital tech, artificial intelligence, open innovation, and social innovation. Participants will come from the USA, Qatar, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Vietnam, and many other countries.Among the first announced speakers, standouts include Luc Julia, Co-Creator of Siri and CSO of Groupe Renault; Federico Faggin, inventor of the 4004 microprocessor; Alicia Hanf, Head of Institutional Ecosystem Partnerships at LG NOVA, LG Electronics; Tejas Chopra, Senior Engineer at Netflix; Giorgio Metta, Scientific Director of IIT; Nestor Maslej, Research Manager at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI); Andreas Horn, Head of AIOps at IBM; Scott Yusuke Sugino, President & CEO of Yamaha Music Innovations; and Luigi Traldi, Head of Southern Europe at Klarna.Alongside them, representatives from major corporations and big tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, Lenovo, Netflix, Mastercard, and IBM will also take the stage. Between the Mainstage and the educational stages, these change makers will share future visions, advanced expertise, and global development perspectives, offering insights into tools, market trends, and emerging technologies."The WMF is much more than a trade fair: it is a global accelerator of innovation," says Cosmano Lombardo, Founder & CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of WMF. "Here, companies, startups, experts, researchers, and professionals come together to chart new paths toward a more sustainable and inclusive future. Our mission is to provide a platform for those redefining the very concept of innovation across all sectors. If it is true that Artificial Intelligence will play a leading role and that Europe has the opportunity to establish itself in this field, then WMF is the place to explore the full spectrum of innovation—from emerging technologies to new business models, from social challenges to environmental opportunities. At WMF 2025, we want to showcase how innovation can be the driving force behind progress that puts people and the planet at the center. Every speaker, every project, every idea presented will contribute to building a future where technology serves society—a future where innovation is synonymous with well-being for all."WMF 2025 will also host representatives from institutions and academia, who will contribute with in-depth insights on crucial topics for the development of innovation. Among the announced speakers from public institutions are prominent figures such as Michiel Scheffer, Board President of the European Innovation Council, Luigi Di Maio, EU Special Representative for the Gulf Region, and His Eminence Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, President of the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI), along with academic leaders like Francesco Ubertini, President of Cineca, Nestor Maslej, Research Manager at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI).This edition also continues the established collaboration with the Italian Data Protection Authority, represented by the authoritative figure of Guido Scorza, who will provide an update on the state of AI regulation and offer a platform for institutional debate on privacy and technological innovation.WMF 2025 also announces the first international stakeholders in the fields of Venture Capital and Open Innovation. These initial names, including SoftBank, are just a preview of an investor lineup that, in total, will represent a portfolio value of $1.3B, with investments in transactions worth $60.7 billion and assets under management (AUM) of $214 billion. Over 300 VC firms will participate in WMF, having managed a total of 13.630 funding rounds. Experts in open innovation, such as Pavel Lisev, Executive Director of the Fund of the Funds Bulgaria and Federico Menna, CEO of EIT Digital, will discuss innovative business models that enable digital transformation and tackle global challenges. They will analyse success stories, investment theses, and strategies for building open ecosystems that foster creativity, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth in an increasingly interconnected world.The fight against the mafia, always central to WMF, will remain a core theme, with the return of Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri, who has long been at the forefront of the fight against mafia activities, and the participation of Luciano Baglioni, a police inspector involved in the Uno Bianca case.A significant focus will also be placed on the world of journalism and media in the age of artificial intelligence and digital technology, with authoritative figures such as the Deputy Director of Huffington Post, Alessandro De Angelis.In addition to these names, the event will also feature content creators and influential personalities from pop culture and the digital world, who can capture and narrate the changes of contemporary society.This is just a small preview of the WMF 2025 speakers, who, in addition to the Mainstage, will also take part in the vertical event stages such as the AI Global Summit, World Startup Fest, Open Innovation & VCs Fest, Creator Fest, GovTech Summit, Koders Fest, and many others.The ticket to participate in WMF 2025 is available on the official event website and is on offer for €99 + VAT until March 20. To purchase, visit → https://en.wemakefuture.it/ticket/

