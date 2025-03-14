WMF in Silicon Valley with 'AI For Future': top speakers and investors for an exclusive event, March 18th, San Francisco

WMF - AI FOR FUTURE

Luc Julia - Siri Co-creator, Renault, Simona Capece - Google, Alicia Hanf - LG NOVA, ITA LA Director Giosafat Riganò, INNOVIT Director Alberto Acito will attend

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Few days left before " AI For Future ," the event organised in Silicon Valley by WMF - We Make Future, International Trade Fair on Artificial Intelligence, Technology, and Digital. After the successful 2024 edition, attracting over 70.000 participants from 90 countries, 700 exhibitors, 1.000 speakers, and over 3.000 startups and investors, WMF heads to San Francisco on March 18th for the American stop of the Road to WMF 2025, a global series of initiatives culminating with the "Main Event" from June 4th to 6th at BolognaFiere.AI For Future, taking place at INNOVIT - Italian Innovation and Culture Hub, explores the new frontiers of AI by connecting with high-profile investors, tech companies, and startups from Italy and the U.S. The event is supported by ITA - Italian Trade & Investment Agency and serves as a bridge between Silicon Valley and Bologna, Italy. WMF2025 will host in June over 300 VCs, with $1.3 billion in assets under management, over $60 billion in financed operations, and more than 13.000 investment rounds managed—including SoftBank, European Council, EIT Digital, and LG NOVA—confirming his role as a global hub for startups, investors, and corporate VCs worldwide. This event in Silicon Valley offers the opportunity to connect with this global ecosystem, fostering synergies that will fully develop at the WMF in Bologna, where high-profile investors and significant venture capital fund representatives will be present.Exclusive Program to Explore the Future of AIStarting at 5:00 PM, "AI For Future" will offer an in-depth look at the challenges and opportunities of AI. The program features global leaders, AI experts, and international investors. After opening remarks by Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of WMF, and institutional greetings from General Consul in San Francisco Sergio Strozzi, ITA Los Angeles Director Giosafat Riganò, and INNOVIT Director Alberto Acito, a panel of high-level speakers will outline the present and future of AI globally.“The General Consulate of Italy in San Francisco and INNOVIT are pleased, together with the ITA Los Angeles office—whom we thank for organizing this event—to bring this year’s We Make Future to San Francisco,” says Sergio Strozzi, General Consul in San Francisco. “This event aligns perfectly with the strategic goals of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Italian Embassy in Washington, and this Consulate,” he concludes, inviting investors, partners, and American companies to join the event on March 18th.“We are proud to bring WMF to the U.S. for its first American roadshow in Silicon Valley at the Italian Innovation Center INNOVIT,” says Giosafat Riganò, Director of ITA Los Angeles. “This event is part of the Italian Innovation Week, celebrating Italian technological excellence, including Italy's presence at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) and INNOVIT's AI Cohort dedicated to AI. March 18th marks the beginning of a journey that will continue in Bologna in June with WMF 2025, where ITA Los Angeles will bring the largest American delegation ever.”“Bringing WMF to Silicon Valley with ‘AI For Future’ is a crucial step in fostering the global AI ecosystem. AI is a strategic lever for innovation and market competitiveness, and this event serves as a platform for startups, companies, and investors to meet and shape the future together,” explains Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of WMF. “With the support of international partners and ITA, we continue creating strategic connections between key players in the sector, reinforcing WMF as a global reference point for technology and innovation.”Nestor Maslej, Research Manager at the Human-Centered AI Institute at Stanford University, will present the latest data from the AI Index Report, the most authoritative analysis of AI trends and impact worldwide. Luc Julia, Co-creator of Siri and CSO of Renault Group, and Simona Capece, Engineering Program Management and Product Management at Google, will provide insights into the AI trends shaping the world. A special focus will be placed on the role of women in AI with the panel "Women in AI: Shaping the Future of Technology," involving Alicia Hanf, Head of Institutional Ecosystem Partnerships at LG NOVA, and Grace Park, CEO of Nuleep, discussing challenges, opportunities, and strategies for greater inclusion and female leadership in technology.The program will also include contributions from Paolo Dello Vicario, Co-Founder & CIO of Datrix Group; Giorgio Taverniti, Co-Founder, Head of SEO & AI Tech at Search On Media Group; and Veronica Pitea, President of ACEPER (Association of Consumers and Producers of Renewable Energy), who will explore how AI can accelerate the development of sustainable models, linking AI, renewable energy, and ecological transition.AI 4 Future Startup Competition: Startups Meet InvestorsOne of the most anticipated moments will be the AI 4 Future Startup Competition final. Three Italian startups—Volumio, Owlise, and Cleverfi—and three American startups—Workee, Tweelin, and EnsolAI—will compete before a jury of leading venture capitalists and investors. The selected startups will present their innovative AI-based solutions, demonstrating how their technologies can address global challenges and attract capital for growth. The winning startups will fly to Italy to participate in WMF 2025, where they will have opportunities for B2B meetings with investors and may be selected to access the Tecnopolo of Bologna.The event culminates in a roundtable on AI investments with international investors and VCs, including Alex Golod (Fusion Software Solutions Co), Scott Yusuke Sugino (President & CEO @Yamaha Music Innovations), Jonathan Speed (Chair of Advisory Board Alchemist Accelerator), and Zach Coelius (Managing Partner Coelius Capital). The day will close with the award ceremony for the winning startups and a networking aperitif.Free Registration and Limited SpotsParticipation in AI For Future is free, but spots are limited to ensure a high-level networking experience. To register, visit the official website: https://siliconvalley.wemakefuture.it/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.