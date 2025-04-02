Segpay Launches Innovative News Network

Cathy Beardsley, CEO of Segpay Launches April 15, 2025

Online Payment Processing Pioneer Plans a Robust Calendar of Content Specifically for Merchants in High-Risk Categories

Our vision and goal is clear: To create relevant content that further guides our merchants All the Way to Paid. ™” — Cathy Beardsley, CEO of Segpay

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to an ever-changing regulatory and media landscape and a growing need for relevant, informational content for current and prospective clients, online payment processing pioneer, Segpay , today announced the launch of its own news hub targeting online merchants considered high-risk in the payments industry.The Segpay News Network (SNN) will begin operations on April 15th, to coincide with Segpay’s 20th anniversary in business.“For years, our merchants have turned to Segpay for guidance in navigating the often-difficult waters of doing business in our industry,” said Cathy Beardsley, CEO of Segpay. “As the need for timely, insightful counsel continues to grow, we felt launching our own news network was the way to reach as many online businesses as possible.”SNN will broadcast across the company’s online and social media platforms with studios at Segpay’s headquarters in Deerfield Beach and Atlanta, with plans to expand to other locations around the world.In a unique alliance with its long-time marketing and PR agency, Creaxion, and its web development and SEO partner Brady Mills Agency, Segpay will work to develop content specifically aimed at merchants in the high-risk industry.Initially, SNN will broadcast monthly long-form interviews with Segpay subject matter experts on a range of topics like fraud mitigation and protection, age verification, compliance, and card scheme regulatory updates. Weekly segments on Segpay merchants, partners, employees, and innovators will also air on SNN. When needed, SNN can stream live across the company’s social media channels.Creaxion’s CEO, Mark Pettit, a three-time Emmyaward-winning TV news anchorman turned entrepreneur, and actor will anchor coverage on SNN. The first segment on SNN will be Pettit's in-depth interview with Ms. Beardsley and focus on Segpay's 20 year history and how the high-risk payment industry has evolved over that time.“The media industry has changed dramatically in recent years, leaving companies fewer outlets and reporters to pitch to garner coverage of their products and services,” said Pettit. “With the Segpay News Network, we are bypassing more traditional media outlets to reach online merchants directly.”The idea for SNN first blossomed in 2024 when Segpay hosted a webinar for merchants to explain new regulatory guidelines from Visa. More than 100 merchants took part in two live sessions and since then, the webinar has been viewed by hundreds more merchants via Segpay’s website and YouTube channel. In 2023, Segpay launched a series of animated videos designed to demystify online payment processing. The videos featured two “Spokescharacters”--“Seemore Profits” and his trusty customer service dog, “Sassy.”“The animated videos were fun and helped us cut through the clutter,” said Beardsley. “But the need for more in-depth informational and educational content is real. We are answering that need through SNN.”Seemore and Sassy will also appear on SNN, helping to introduce specific segments and guests.Additionally, for years, CEO Beardsley has penned a monthly column in the industry publication XBIZ World, which has become a go-to source for merchants looking for advice in running their high-risk online businesses. Favorable response to the columns fueled interest in launching SNN.Pettit and Jonah Stoppel, his colleague from Brady Mills Agency, recently spent three days at Segpay’s headquarters in South Florida capturing content for SNN. Later this year, they will travel to London and Prague to interview industry thought-leaders, merchants, and content creators for additional coverage.“We’ll make our way one segment and interview at a time,” said Beardsley. “But our vision and goal is clear: To create relevant content that further guides our merchants All the Way to Paid. ™About SegpaySegpay is a pioneer in digital payment processing, offering custom solutions including payment facilitator, direct merchant accounts, and secure gateway services. The company specializes in online credit card processing for e-commerce and subscription services for global merchants. Segpay provides secure turnkey solutions to accept online payments, with a guarantee that funds are always safe and protected with its proprietary Fraud Mitigation System™ and unmatched customer service and support. For more information, visit http://www.segpay.com/

