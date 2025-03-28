Rising Star Neah McMeen Inks Exclusive Publicity Deal With Renowned PLA Media

Neah McMeen (Photo Credit: Libby Danforth)

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLA Media is proud to welcome promising country music artist Neah McMeen to its top-notch client roster. Recently turning heads with her somewhat salty debut single, “Bitter,” she stopped fans and music industry insiders in their tracks, leaving them hungry for her next release. The relatable tune is driven by an engaging, “been there-done that” delivery that leaves no doubt she has lived those lyrics.McMeen's star-power is further proven by a recent TikTok video from her last Nashville photo/video shoot that, within 48 hours, gained viral status nearing 500,000 views."Music has the power to bring people together, to tell stories that matter, and to remind us where we come from," says McMeen. "I’m beyond excited to partner with PLA Media, a team that understands my journey and shares my passion for making meaningful connections through music."“Neah is the winning combo Music Row’s in constant search for,” says PLA Media President/CEO Pam Lewis. “She has a natural poise, that small-town, Midwest charm, raw talent, and a work ethic few can keep pace with.”Just 20 years old, Neah has already proven she is a musical force to be reckoned with. Her unforgettably powerful voice, glamourous appeal, and personality so warm it draws people in like an autumn campfire, have attracted the attention of some of Music Row’s most iconic star makers, including legendary manager Chuck Rhodes and hit-generating songwriter/producer Buddy Hyatt, both of whom are now building and steering her budding career. Neah’s all-important social media campaign is led by Addison Oaks.“I first heard Neah sing on a demo her producer, Buddy Hyatt, had sent me. I was mesmerized by her vocal prowess,” Rhodes recalled. “When I met her, I was enthralled by her beauty and laser focus for understanding and marketing her brand. I could not be more honored and humbled to be working with an artist that has such major potential in this business we call music.”Neah has opened for the likes of established country artists like Lucas Hoge. Her rousing, knock ‘em dead performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” at several NFL and MLB events has further endeared her to sports – and country music – lovers.Hailing from Webber, Kansas, her country soul is deeply rooted in America’s heartland. When she’s not performing, she’s a full-time sophomore at The University of Kansas, where she is pursuing a degree in Health Sciences. Her engaging personality puts her front-and-center in most campus activities. She is also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.For updates on McMeen and her upcoming projects, visit https://neahmcmeen.com/

