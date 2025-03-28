FORSYTH, GA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is proud to announce the graduation of its 65th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) class on Thursday, March 27th, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia. This milestone event recognized 33 dedicated graduates who have completed their training and are now certified as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).

As they graduate, the officers reflect the Department’s commitment to excellence and public safety. Over eight weeks of intensive training, they have developed critical skills in supervision, investigation, intervention, and law enforcement procedures. They have also developed a deeper understanding of Georgia's legal framework and the community-focused values that guide DCS.

“The Department recognizes the tremendous dedication these officers have shown, and the graduation marks the beginning of their important work in enhancing public safety, supporting rehabilitation, and upholding the integrity of community supervision,” said Jim Sikes, DCS Training and Professional Development Director. “Their training has equipped them to handle complex challenges, ensuring they are prepared to protect and serve in a wide range of situations,” he added.

Class Leader Tyson Luncheon of the Augusta Circuit delivered a speech at the ceremony that inspired his fellow graduates:

“Class 65, you were pushed to exhaustion, tested beyond your limits, and yet you did not quit. Your perseverance, unity, and commitment to service will define the future of this agency. We entered this training as novices seeking knowledge and emerged as a unified force, prepared to serve with integrity, resilience, and unwavering dedication. Challenges tested us, perseverance defined us, and unity strengthened us—Class 65 is ready to serve.”

During the graduation ceremony, several graduates were honored for their outstanding performances in various proficiencies. The distinguished honorees were:

Academic Award: Matthew Harrison – Tifton Circuit

Team Competition Award: Phillipe Gauthier (Coweta Circuit), Matthew Harrison (Tifton Circuit), Joequan Hawkins (South Georgia Circuit), Imani Carothers (Atlanta Circuit), Chantel Ferris-Arrington (Waycross Circuit), and Alysha Lee (Ocmulgee Circuit)

Physical Fitness Award: Imani Carothers – Atlanta Circuit

Firearms Proficiency Award (Top Gun): Imani Carothers – Atlanta Circuit

Leadership Award: Tyson Luncheon – Augusta Circuit

Adjunct Instructor Award: Kevin Phillips – DCS Strategic Implementation

The new officers will serve their communities in the following locations:

Name Location Ace Gayda Augusta Adrienne H. Steele Coweta Alethea Norman Northern Judicial Probation Alysha Lee Ocmulgee Alyssa Prada Eastern Amanda Flowers Towaliga Chantel Ferris-Arrington Waycross Charles Hargrove Pardons and Parole Christopher Villanueva Chattahoochee Dekazalyn Griffin Chattahoochee Erica Greeson Atlanta Eric DeLong Chattahoochee Erma Williams Augusta Felton Ponder Ocmulgee Gareyl McEady-Davis Southern Griffin Page Eastern Imani Carothers Atlanta Joequan Hawkins South Georgia Kanisha Brinson Rome Lamyra Thompson Eastern Lorenzo Joseph DeKalb County Probation Martha Ossei-Tu Tu DeKalb County Probation Matthew Harrison Tifton Monique Pope Augusta Phillipe Gauthier Coweta Quintrass Stephens Towaliga Randall Mobley Jr. Tallapoosa Sean Corona Macon Shemar Blake Gwinnett Shy'Kaveia Jefferson Ocmulgee Sonalli Tucker Pardons and Parole Stevelle Charles Henry County Probation Tyson Luncheon Augusta

The graduation ceremony serves as a reminder of DCS’s ongoing efforts to recruit, train, and support highly qualified officers who are integral to the Department’s mission. As the 65th class graduates, DCS continues its dedication to excellence in community supervision, ensuring that Georgia remains a safer place for all.

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.