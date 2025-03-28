HB Strategies Analyzes State Attorneys General Races in Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, and New Mexico

Now more than ever, State Attorneys General possess unprecedented power to transform both state and national policy landscapes. These AGs will have real-world impact for businesses and organizations.” — HB Strategies Andy Blunt

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fourth of six reports from the HB Strategies 50 State Team is out today analyzing state attorneys general races in Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, and New Mexico . The series, AG Power Play: The Contenders, forecasts the political future of the 30 office holders in the 2025-2026 election cycle. HB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt noted, “The constitutional tug-of-war between the Executive and Judicial branches has reshaped the political and litigious narrative surrounding the initial actions of the Trump Administration. Now more than ever, State Attorneys General possess unprecedented power to transform both state and national policy landscapes.”Each report includes five contenders and examines the past and present political dynamics of each race; identifies whether the incumbent will run, is term-limited, or eying the Governor’s mansion; and the latest information on any challengers.Andy summarized the five races included in today’s report, “These five races showcase how term limits and open seats create ripple effects across electoral arenas. Michigan will feature a rare political reshuffling as AG Dana Nessel (D) reaches her term limit and eyes the open Senate race, creating an unprecedented scenario where every state office will be open simultaneously. While Minnesota AG Keith Ellison (D) is likely to run for re-election, national and state political forces could reshuffle the state’s entire political landscape. Nebraska offers a stark contrast with AG Mike Hilgers (R), who has a likely uncontested re-election in the Republican stronghold. Nevada demonstrates the competitive nature of purple-state politics as term-limited AG Aaron Ford (D) launches a gubernatorial challenge against incumbent Joe Lombardo (R), leaving an open AG seat where razor-thin margins have decided the last nine statewide races. Meanwhile, New Mexico’s AG Raul Torrez (D) is focused on re-election despite an open governor’s race.”ABOUT HB STRATEGIES 50 STATEThe 50 STATE team acts as an advocacy hub to help clients accomplish their national objectives. 50 STATE provides clients the ability to manage their nationwide objectives in an organized and effective way to produce winning results as well as cover areas of an existing team to strengthen the client’s presence in key areas across the country. The team is immediately embedded into a client’s existing organization with one task in mind, helping the existing team to better define and accomplish their objectives. The team’s ability to seamlessly integrate into an existing organizational structure distinguishes it from others and is essential to its track record of success.ABOUT HB STRATEGIESHB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt and COO Gregg Hartley co-founded the firm in 2018 and today the firm has one of the largest networks of state lobbyists in the country with thirteen offices nationwide - in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, a federal practice group that ranks as one of Washington’s top performing lobbying firms, and the HB Strategies Public Affairs group based in St. Louis. Senator Roy Blunt chairs the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington - a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.