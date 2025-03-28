Big Brothers Big Sisters San Diego Announces Retired Major General Scott F. Smith As Operation Bigs Council Chair

A decorated military leader and former Big, Major General Scott F. Smith, takes the helm of the BBBS Military Advisory Committee.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County (BBBS SDC) proudly announced that Scott F. Smith, retired USAF Major General, has been appointed as the new BBBS Military Advisory Committee Chair. In this prestigious leadership role, Smith will be leading a committee that plays a critical role in advising the organization’s efforts to expand and enhance its Operation Bigs mentoring program, which positively impacts the lives of military-connected youth throughout San Diego County. As a Big Brother Alumni, Smith has witnessed the power of mentorship firsthand, and his personal experience as a former Big adds valuable insight and passion to his new role.“Major General Smith’s extensive leadership experience in both military and civilian sectors, combined with his unwavering commitment to service, makes him the perfect choice for this role,” said Tina Rose, CEO & President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County. “He is passionate about our mission to support youth from active duty, veteran, and Gold-star families through the Operation Bigs mentoring program, which has provided free, evidence-based mentoring since 2004,” she added.General Smith served as the Director of Training and Readiness and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at the U.S. Air Force Headquarters in Washington, D.C., where he oversaw the operational readiness and training infrastructure of the entire Air Force. His distinguished leadership spans high-profile assignments with U.S. Southern Command and NATO, and he has amassed over 3,600 flight hours with extensive operational experience across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.The Operation Bigs program, created in 2004 in response to widespread military deployments to the Middle East, was designed to support military families after spouses from Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base called out for increased support. San Diego County is home to the largest concentration of military activity in the world, with 225,000 veterans and 110,000 active-duty service members, so BBBS SDC recognized the need for a specialized program to serve this unique population. Operation Bigs, the first program of its kind in the country, provides mentors to children of military families, offering sustainable and scalable support to these children and families. The program - with critical funding from the Jack in the Box Foundation - has positively impacted thousands of Navy and Marine Corps children and families, earning recognition as one of the most successful military mentoring programs in the country. The success of Operation Bigs has inspired its expansion to other Big Brothers Big Sisters Affiliates across the nation.“I have been a part of the military community nearly all my life and am honored to take on the role as Chair of the BBBS Military Advisory Committee,” said Smith. “I have a deep appreciation of the role of mentorship in shaping the future of our military-connected youth, which is vital in a city like San Diego. Throughout my military career, service to others has been my guiding principle, and while I’ve been fortunate to receive numerous honors for my service to this country, taking on this leadership role is a new and deeply meaningful honor. I look forward to building on former chair, retired USMC Major General Anthony Jackson’s exceptional leadership and commitment to Operation Bigs, continuing the vital work of Big Brothers Big Sisters. He is leaving big boots to fill, but I am excited for the challenge of filling them and continuing General Jackson’s storied legacy,” he said.Anthony Jackson, USMC Major General and outgoing Chair of the committee, has retired after an illustrious career of exceptional leadership and service. During his tenure, General Jackson’s guidance propelled the program to new heights, achieving key milestones and making a lasting impact on military families. His dedication was celebrated at the 2024 Gourmet Dinner, where he was honored with the 2024 Big Champion award, recognizing his contributions and influence on the program’s success.For information on the history and mission of Operation Bigs, one of the most successful military mentor programs nationwide, or how you can get involved in supporting mentorship programs, visit our Operation Bigs page About Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego CountyBig Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County (BBBS SDC), a donor- and volunteer-supported network, has been impacting the lives of children for 64 years and counting across San Diego County. BBBS holds itself accountable for children in its program to achieve measurable outcomes, such as educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and better relationships. Partnering with parents/guardians, schools, corporations, and others in the community, Big Brothers Big Sisters carefully pairs children (“Littles”) with screened volunteer mentors (“Bigs”) and monitors and supports these one-to-one mentoring matches throughout their course. BBBS is proven to substantially help Littles navigate life’s challenges, positively impact children, and empower them to succeed. BBBS is always looking for more mentors, mentees, and donors.

