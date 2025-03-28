Attorney General Jackley, Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Haggar Announce Partnership to Support Problem-Solving Courts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, March 28, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Daniel Haggar announce a partnership to support Problem-Solving Courts in Minnehaha County.

“Problem-solving courts can be an effective alternative to prison sentences for non-violent offenders,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This partnership, along with the cooperation of the Courts, demonstrates a willingness to work together to protect the public and address addiction.”

State and local law enforcement agencies in South Dakota reported 67,959 criminal offenses in 2024, many within Minnehaha County. Currently, the Minnehaha County Problem-Solving Courts serve 125 probationers who are dealing with alcohol and drug addictions or mental health issues.

Due to critical staffing strains, resulting from a sharp rise in homicides and overall caseload last year, a temporary pause had been contemplated for participation in Problem Solving Courts. “With the help of the Attorney General’s office, the temporary pause will be avoided, and the Problem-Solving Courts in Minnehaha County will be able to continue.” said State’s Attorney Haggar.

