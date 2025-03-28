Register Now for Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Tier 1 Training

Maine Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) is a partnership between the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the University of Maine System. Maine PBIS offers a three-year intensive training and coaching model to support districts and schools in implementing Tier 1 PBIS with fidelity. Maine PBIS is accepting applications for a new PBIS Cohort Training. Applications are due by Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

PBIS is “an evidence-based, tiered framework for supporting students’ behavioral, academic, social, emotional, and mental health that creates safe, positive, equitable schools, where every student can feel valued, connected to the school community, and supported by caring adults.” (Center on PBIS, 2025).

What is PBIS Cohort Training?

Involves a group of schools or districts working together through a structured training and coaching process. Focus: To implement PBIS effectively and sustainably, highlighting: Data-driven decision-making, using data to monitor implementation and guide interventions. Systems and practices, establishing clear expectations, consistent procedures, and effective interventions. Training and coaching, providing ongoing support and professional development to school staff. Fidelity, ensuring that PBIS is implemented as intended.

Key Features of PBIS Cohort Training

Multi-year approach: Often spans several years to allow for sustained implementation and support.

School teams participate in the training and coaching process. Tiered approach: PBIS is a tiered framework, with Tier 1 being universal supports for all students; Tier 2 being for students at risk; and Tier 3 being for students with intensive needs.

PBIS relies on data to monitor implementation and make decisions. Focus on prevention: PBIS emphasizes preventing problems before they occur.

PBIS focuses on teaching and reinforcing positive behaviors. Collaboration: PBIS training often involves collaboration among schools, districts, and regional or state-level organizations.

You can learn more about Maine PBIS and the training model by exploring the following resources:

For further questions and information, please contact Karen Robbie at karen.robbie@maine.edu (Maine PBIS Lead Trainer); Courtney Angelosante at courtney.angelosante@maine.edu (Maine PBIS Lead Trainer); or Tracy Whitlock at Tracy.W.Whitlock@maine.gov (Maine DOE Special Projects Coordinator).