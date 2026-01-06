Maine Students Invited to Participate in National Civics Bee® Competition

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is bringing the National Civics Bee® to Maine—offering middle school students a new opportunity to strengthen their civic knowledge and engage in meaningful learning about democracy, community, and citizenship.

The National Civics Bee® is designed to encourage students to explore real-world civic issues while building skills that support informed citizenship, resilient communities, and a strong future workforce. Maine students in grades 6-8 are invited to participate by submitting a civic-focused essay by February 3, 2026.

From the essay submissions, the top 20 students will advance to a live state competition in Waterville, scheduled for June 2026. The state champion will go on to represent Maine at the National Civics Bee® Championship in Washington, D.C., in the fall of 2026, when students from across the country will compete for major prizes, including a $100,000 grand prize.

The student application portal is now open, and additional details, resources, and submission information can be found on the National Civics Bee® website. All competition dates are set by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and may be adjusted as the pilot program evolves.

For more information about the National Civics Bee®, or to learn how to help share this opportunity with Maine students and educators, please contact Angela Ouellette at angelao@mainechamber.org.