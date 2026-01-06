Maine Students Invited to Participate in National Civics Bee® Competition
The Maine State Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is bringing the National Civics Bee® to Maine—offering middle school students a new opportunity to strengthen their civic knowledge and engage in meaningful learning about democracy, community, and citizenship.
The National Civics Bee® is designed to encourage students to explore real-world civic issues while building skills that support informed citizenship, resilient communities, and a strong future workforce. Maine students in grades 6-8 are invited to participate by submitting a civic-focused essay by February 3, 2026.
From the essay submissions, the top 20 students will advance to a live state competition in Waterville, scheduled for June 2026. The state champion will go on to represent Maine at the National Civics Bee® Championship in Washington, D.C., in the fall of 2026, when students from across the country will compete for major prizes, including a $100,000 grand prize.
The student application portal is now open, and additional details, resources, and submission information can be found on the National Civics Bee® website. All competition dates are set by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and may be adjusted as the pilot program evolves.
For more information about the National Civics Bee®, or to learn how to help share this opportunity with Maine students and educators, please contact Angela Ouellette at angelao@mainechamber.org.
Related
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.